4M Carbon Fiber Corp. Appoints Paresh Chari of Mexichem to Board of Directors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 4M Carbon Fiber Corp. (4M) announced today that Paresh Chari, President and CEO of Mexichem Fluent Group, a $3+ billion division of Mexichem has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Chari was appointed to his current role to unite 3 different companies with multiple geographies and headquarters in Latam, Europe and the US under one group. Mr. Chari joined Mexichem through the acquisition of Dura-Line by Mexichem in 2014. Mr. Chari was the CEO of Dura-Line for over 18 years.

During his tenure at Dura-Line, he grew the business both organically and through mergers, joint ventures, acquisitions and greenfield operations in several countries around the world. Prior to Dura-Line, he held executive positions in Fortune 500 companies including Emerson Electric, AT&T (Ameritech) and Kellogg Brown & Root (Halliburton).

"Mr. Chari is a seasoned business executive and a global leader, and we are excited to welcome him to 4M Carbon Fiber's board of directors," said Josh Kimmel, 4M's CEO. "We believe his strong experience leading basic materials businesses, especially in M&A and building a global business across both developed and emerging markets, will be extremely valuable as 4M deploys its proprietary plasma oxidation technology to meet the growing global demand for carbon fiber."

Of his appointment, Mr. Chari said, "4M's mission, not coincidentally, is strategically aligned with my professional experience. It is my privilege to contribute to this dynamic company as a director."

About 4M Carbon Fiber Corp.

Named for plasma, the fourth state of matter, 4M Carbon Fiber Corp. is headquartered in Knoxville, TN as a unique manufacturer of carbon fiber and oxidized PAN fiber. The Company's atmospheric plasma oxidation process was co-developed by the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and RMX Technologies, LLC. With support from the U.S. Department of Energy and Oak Ridge National Laboratory, RMX developed a revolutionary plasma-based fiber oxidation technology and is supporting 4M Carbon Fiber Corp. in commercializing this technology to produce carbon fiber. More information is available online at http://www.4mcarbonfiber.com.

