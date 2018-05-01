4M Carbon Fiber Corp. Hires Seasoned Industry Expert as CEO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 4M Carbon Fiber Corp. (4M) announced today that Rob Klawonn has joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer to lead the commercialization of their industry-disruptive carbon fiber production technology to manufacture carbon fiber.

Rob Klawonn, 4M CEO

Mr. Klawonn assumes the role of CEO, succeeding Josh Kimmel, who has held the position for a year. Mr. Kimmel will continue to serve as the Company's President and will also be on the corporation's board of directors. "Rob's expertise, knowledge, and network in the carbon fiber industry is exactly what 4M needs at this stage to ensure the company maximizes the value of the technology," said Kimmel.

For the past 10 years, Mr. Klawonn has been President of Teijin Carbon America (formerly Toho Tenax America) and since 2015, he has also been President of Diversified Structural Composites, a Teijin subsidiary producing various pultruded components for the Wind Energy and Industrial sectors. He served on the ACMA (American Composites Manufacturers Association) Board of Directors from 2015-2017.

Mr. Klawonn reflected: "The past 10 years have been extremely challenging for materials businesses, including carbon fiber. While glass fiber composites are relatively mature, carbon fiber is still an adolescent with a tremendous future. 4M's plasma oxidation technology will position it to survive and thrive in a competitive landscape of incumbent materials such as steel, aluminum, and glass fiber composites."

"Our goal is to stand up multiple carbon fiber production lines in the next five years," said Rodney Grubb, Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of 4M. "With his extensive background and industry experience, Rob will be instrumental in helping us to do that."

About 4M Carbon Fiber Corp.

Named for plasma, the fourth state of matter, 4M Carbon Fiber Corp. is headquartered in Knoxville, TN as a unique manufacturer of carbon fiber and oxidized PAN fiber. The Company's atmospheric plasma oxidation process was co-developed by the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and RMX Technologies, LLC. RMX developed a revolutionary plasma-based fiber oxidation technology with support from the U.S. Department of Energy and Oak Ridge National Laboratory and is supporting 4M Carbon Fiber Corp. in commercializing this technology to produce carbon fiber. More information is available online at http://www.4mcarbonfiber.com.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains statements that are "Forward Looking" in nature (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). All statements regarding the Company's financial position, potential, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations are Forward-Looking statements. Many of these statements contain words such as "goal," "aims," "may," "expect," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "would," "exceed," "should," "steady," "plan," "potential," "dramatic," and variations of such words and similar expressions identify Forward Looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a Forward-Looking statement. Because Forward Looking statements involve future risks and uncertainties, there are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company cannot predict the actual effect these factors will have on its results and many of the factors and their effects are beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise. Given these uncertainties, you should not rely too heavily on these forward-looking statements.

Agency Contact:

Chuck Morris

Morris Creative Group LLC

865-637-9869

194283@email4pr.com

Company Contact:

Josh Kimmel

194283@email4pr.com

www.4MCarbonFiber.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4m-carbon-fiber-corp-hires-seasoned-industry-expert-as-ceo-300639580.html

SOURCE 4M Carbon Fiber Corp.

Related Links

http://www.4mcarbonfiber.com

