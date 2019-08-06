4M Carbon Fiber Names Mr. Paresh Chari as Interim CEO and Chairman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4M Carbon Fiber Corporation (4M or the "Company") today announced Mr. Paresh Chari has agreed to take over the role of Chairman and Interim CEO effective July 26th, 2019. Mr. Chari has been on 4M's Board of Directors since March 2018.

Mr. Chari recently retired from Duraline Corporation and its parent, Mexichem in January of this year. He served as Chairman of the Board and CEO of Duraline and as the President of Mexichem's Fluent Group, a $4 billion global business with over 90 facilities and 15,000 employees worldwide.

Paresh Chari

"Mr. Chari assuming the role of Chairman and Interim CEO simultaneous to Lincoln International securing substantial acquisition capital is a powerful and timely move for the Company," said Josh Kimmel, 4M's President. "Mr. Chari's history of success in M&A and building a global business across both developed and emerging markets is unparalleled."

Mr. Chari said, "I joined 4M's Board a year ago as I was intrigued by its technology as an early stage company. The company has attracted key strategic and financial investors and is poised for growth."

