4M Institute becomes the #1 Destination for Full-Arch Dental Courses in the US

Dr. Sean Mohtashami, founder of the Institute and owner of 4M Dental Implant Centers, is dedicated to continued strategic growth of the course line-up at 4M Institute and has partnered with doctors who bring tremendous expertise, leadership and proven clinical excellence to 4M Institute. Included in the faculty line-up is Dr. Kayvon Javid, who has just been inducted in 2020 World's Top 100 Doctors in Dentistry by The Global Summit Institute. Other faculty members at 4M Institute include leading experts in the areas of dental practice management, the business of dentistry and more. Marketing and business instructors at 4M Institute are highly regarded professionals and coaches with high accolades including TEDx and NSA speakers, published authors and others with extensive proven experience.

Upcoming live surgery, full-arch course dates (including optional cadaver courses) are: January 24-26, April 24-26, July 31 – August 2, and October 9-11, 2020. 4M Institute's next course on Sales Process and Marketing for Dentists will be held February 8, 2020 and is taught by an extraordinary team of proven experts in the fields of dental marketing and the business of dentistry. 4M Institute's complete course line-up can be found at https://4minstitute.com/courses/.

The training space at 4M Institute is available for rent on select days and is fully equipped with the highest end work spaces, training equipment, cameras, operatories, dedicated break room and more. Anyone interested in renting the space for supplier meetings, sales training, study club events, etc. should inquire at info@4Minstitute.com For an online tour of 4M Institute, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eHW1X2-4nH0.

