4M Institute Expands Education for Dentists in Long Beach, California

Dr. Sean Mohtashami, founder of the Institute, owner of 4M Dental Implant Centers, and recent guest on the show, The Doctors, is now expanding the course line-up at 4M Institute to offer more training and more superior trainers than anywhere else in the world. When asked why 4M Institute is different from other training facilities, Dr. Sean explained, "We are sincerely committed to witnessing the transformative effects on dentists' lives when they discover their own potential, while also transforming the lives of their patients. It's not just about practicing dentistry. It's about how you live your life that matters."

Dr. Sean not only teaches the All-on-4 Implant Solution course to dentists at the institute, but he also helps to mentor doctors after courses complete, such that they can immediately go back and implement what they've learned into their practices. Included in his courses are hands-on training, live surgeries, marketing, leadership, coaching and ongoing mentorship. Other trainers include expert coaches, authors, influencers, and high-end experts who have proven that life truly is meant to be lived to the fullest. "By training with the best trainers from any field, you will walk away a new person. It's impossible to open the doors of perception and remain unchanged," says Julieanne O'Connor, TEDx & NSA speaker, author and faculty member of 4M Institute.

4M Institute offers courses ranging from Single Dental Implant courses to Teeth-in-a-Day courses, to Stress-Free Marketing and Social Media classes, to Dental Assistants' courses. In addition to the regular course line-up, the training space is available for select outside supplier meetings, study club events, and more upon request. 4M Institute provides cutting edge advanced training and CE Credits to its students and is committed to unrivaled quality and the utmost ethical standards in dentistry. For an online tour of 4M Institute, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eHW1X2-4nH0.

For more information about 4M Institute or to tour the facility, please email 4M Institute at info@4Minstitute.com or visit www.4MInstitute.com.

SOURCE 4M Institute

Related Links

https://4minstitute.com

