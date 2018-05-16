4me Announces Technology Alliance With Service-Flow

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 4me Inc., a SaaS start-up dedicated to improving the success of selective outsourcing, has entered into a technology alliance with Service-Flow to provide its customers greater flexibility when it comes to collaborating with their external service providers through service management application integration.

4me was founded by a team of service management experts to help organizations stay in control of the services they outsource to their various service providers. Service Integration and Management (SIAM) is a core capability of the 4me service and the secure collaboration both with internal and external providers is the compelling reason why customers like Daikin and Canon Europe have successfully deployed the solution.

Many 4me customers already run integrations with solutions from other service management vendors using the standard APIs of 4me. However, the new 4me compatibility with Service-Flow's OneiO SaaS integration hub maximizes vendor coverage in the 4me service, instantly giving leverage into any other ITSM tools including ServiceNow, BMC, Ivanti and CA and into providers such as Fujitsu, CGI, Atos, Capgemini and Dell via OneiO's pre-integrated supplier network and ecosystem. In conjunction with OneiO, 4me uniquely delivers full SLA tracking and full visibility of provider performance which other vendor solutions would fail to capture.

"The dramatic increase in the number of business applications that IT department is responsible for is making it impractical for enterprises to retain the expertise needed to support all these services," said Cor Winkler Prins, CEO and co-founder of 4me. "This is driving organizations to selectively outsource more and more services to specialized service providers. The 4me service allows the internal and external providers to collaborate seamlessly and realize true end-to-end management of services. Regardless of the number of outsourced providers within a supply chain, the real-time performance tracking features of 4me make it possible to manage all providers and effectively implement SIAM."

The service provided by 4me supports complex SLAs models with an out-of-the-box simplicity that makes it easier for organizations to selectively contract managed service providers. "Our alliance with Service-Flow technically extends the 4me service, it will advance our integration capabilities and substantiate our position as the leading SIAM solution. Commercially this also aids our channel development plans. The ease of integration with any service management application makes 4me an even more differentiated proposition and gives our partners a competitive edge, especially when they add SIAM to their solutions portfolio," concluded Cor Winkler Prins.

"We are excited to work with the 4me team. Our companies and solutions have grown from similar real-life industry experience and both are disrupting the status quo. Our position on the market is to 'enable' our partners and customers to focus on their core businesses and we are happy to be able to support 4me's global strategy," says Juha Berghäll, CEO & co-founder of Service-Flow.

The availability of OneiO is immediate and will be offered through existing Partners and 4me's direct sales teams. Its formal launch will take place today at the 4me Connect 2018 event in Rotterdam.

About 4me

4me, Inc. is the provider of 4me, a SaaS service management solution that allows large enterprises to collaborate seamlessly with their managed service providers while gaining real-time insight into the level of service they receive.

Founded in 2010, 4me is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

For more information visit: www.4me.com.

About Service-Flow Corp.

Service-Flow Corp. is a software service provider specialized in developing and producing OneiO™ SaaS integration hub.

Founded in 2011, Service-Flow is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. Certified Service-Flow partners are supporting our clients to implement and utilize OneiO™ based integration solutions worldwide.

For more information visit www.oneio.cloud.

