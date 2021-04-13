4me Named Leader in 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ for Enterprise Service Management (ESM) - Tools & Services Quadrant Report

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4me, Inc. announced that it has been recognized by ISG as a Leader in Germany in the quadrant for ESM Tool Providers. In the 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Enterprise Service Management - Tools and Services study, ISG assessed the relevant software vendors/service providers in the German market, based on a multi-phased research and analysis process, and positioned these providers based on the ISG Research methodology.

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm known for its deep industry and technology expertise and world-class research and analytical capabilities. According to the report, "The Leaders among the vendors/providers have a highly attractive product and service offering and a very strong market and competitive position; they fulfill all requirements for successful market cultivation. They can be regarded as opinion-leaders, providing strategic impulses to the market. They also ensure innovative strength and stability. 4me must have a place on any company tender looking for an integration platform for complex, cross-company ESM solutions."

4me provides a full-service management platform for companies that use ITSM, want to implement ESM, and need to centrally record, evaluate and control the services provided by external companies.

Lutz Peichert, Executive Advisor for ISG Research

4me CEO Cor Winkler Prins, commenting on the ISG Provider Lens, said, "The expert opinions of ISG are highly regarded, both by enterprises and their service providers. This report focuses on the German market, which from a tooling perspective is similar in maturity to other European markets such as the Benelux, the Nordics and the UK & Ireland. We are growing fast in all these markets and beyond. In the previous two years, ISG already recognized 4me as a Rising Star. We are confident that we will be able to solidify our leadership position in the years to come."

About 4me

4me is a cloud-based enterprise service management application supporting the Service Integration and Management (SIAM) approach. It allows all parties involved in the delivery of services to work together in an intuitive and secure fashion. 4me enables seamless collaboration across organizational boundaries and offers each organization real-time tracking of the service levels it provides to its customers, as well as agreements it relies on from external providers. For more information about 4me, visit www.4me.com or contact [email protected].

