4me Receives SERVIEW CertifiedTool Award for Service Management

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4me Inc., the SaaS provider of the 4me enterprise service management solution that is dedicated to improving selective outsourcing, is proud to announce it has achieved the SERVIEW CertifiedTool award.

The SERVIEW assessment of the 4me solution is completed against over 600 criteria, across 18 different processes to satisfy the following categories:

Martijn Adams, General Manager 4me EMEA, accepts the SERVIEW CERTIFIEDTOOL seal of approval from SERVIEW MD Markus Bause (left) and SERVIEW owner Michael Kresse (right)

Service Management - ITIL compliant software

Supporting Service Management

Service and Configuration Model

Project Management

SERVIEW, is an independent management consultancy with nearly 20 years of experience of helping businesses optimize IT service organizations. Their development of best practice and the advice they have provided in areas such as vendor selection, gave rise to the CertifiedTool award process being devised and launched. Many of the world's leading ESM vendors are certified, including ServiceNow, Ivanti and Cherwell, but 4me is the only ESM solution with true SIAM capabilities to achieve the certification.

"4me is expanding its DACH operations in 2019," stated Cor Winkler Prins, CEO of 4me, Inc. "The SERVIEW certification is an important step, as it is a trusted and respected way of understanding whether a solution is capable of supporting organizations in their service management and digital transformation initiatives."

Unlike its rival PinkVerify, which is segmented by individual ITIL versions, the SERVIEW CertifiedTool assessment provides a more holistic and organic process, as the four categories listed, are continuously refreshed against all ITSM best practice areas including Prince2, as well as ITIL.

About 4me

4me, Inc. is the provider of 4me, a SaaS service management solution that allows large enterprises to collaborate seamlessly with their managed service providers, while gaining real-time insight into the level of service they receive.

Founded in 2010, 4me is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

For more information visit: www.4me.com or email info@4me.com

About SERVIEW

SERVIEW is the independent management consultancy that is specialized in optimizing its organizations on the basis of recognized best management practices.

We provide consulting and training services for people and organizations to help them build tailored competencies. Our position as market leader, expertise and pursuit of genuine partnerships is valued very highly by our national and international clients. Professionalism, integrity, the human element and passion form the basis of our daily business. These values enable us to support our clients in overcoming their challenges and strengthening their competitiveness.

For more information visit: www.serview.de.

Related Images

4me-is-now-one-of-the-best-itsm.png

4me is now one of the best ITSM tools

Martijn Adams, General Manager 4me EMEA, accepts the SERVIEW CERTIFIEDTOOL seal of approval from SERVIEW MD Markus Bause (left) and SERVIEW owner Michael Kresse (right)

SOURCE 4me Inc.

Related Links

http://www.4me.com

