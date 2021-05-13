4me Receives SERVIEW CertifiedTool Seal of Approval for Service Management for All ITIL 4 Practices

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4me, the SaaS provider of the 4me enterprise service management (ESM) solution dedicated to improving selective outsourcing, is proud to announce it has again achieved the SERVIEW CertifiedTool award. The independent SERVIEW assessment of the 4me solution is completed against over 600 criteria across 19 different practices.

"4me has always been on the forefront of service management best practices, and the fact that it is certified for every single practice is definite proof for that."

Michael Wilken, Service Management Architect at 4me

"We are delighted with this milestone and the partnership with SERVIEW, one of Germany's leading ITIL training and consulting organizations," said Michael Wilken, Service Management Architect for 4me. "Our solution has always been on the forefront of service management best practices, and the fact that it is certified for every single practice is definite proof for that."

SERVIEW is an independent management consultancy with more than 20 years of experience in helping businesses optimize IT service organizations. Their development of best practices and the advice they have provided in areas such as vendor selection gave rise to the CertifiedTool award process being devised and launched. Many of the world's leading ESM vendors are certified, including ServiceNow, Ivanti and Cherwell, but 4me is the only ITSM/ESM solution certified for all 19 ITIL 4 practices.

"The SERVIEW certification is a trusted and respected means of understanding whether a solution is capable of supporting organizations in their service management initiatives, both in Germany and abroad," stated Patterson Howard, 4me's Sales Director for DACH. "With this certification prospects have another unbiased way to compare 4me with other solutions on the market."

About 4me

4me is next-generation ITSM and ESM (Enterprise Service Management) software that supports SIAM (Service Integration and Management). It allows all enterprise functions such as IT, HR, Finance, Facilities and Legal to set up their own service management environment with workflows spanning multiple departments, while offering employees a single self-service portal. 4me even makes it easy to connect with external providers so workflows can extend beyond the boundaries of the enterprise. For more information visit: www.4me.com or email [email protected]

About SERVIEW

SERVIEW is an independent management consultancy that is specialized in optimizing its organizations on the basis of recognized best management practices. The company provides consulting and training services for people and organizations to help them build tailored competencies. Their position as market leader, expertise and pursuit of genuine partnerships are highly valued by national and international clients. For more information, visit: www.serview.de.

