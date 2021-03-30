4me Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for IT Service Management Tools

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4me Inc. announced that the company has been named a Customers' Choice in the March 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': IT Service Management Tools (ITSM) by globally recognized research & advisory firm Gartner. 4me received a 4.8/5-out-of-five star rating with 58 verified reviews as of January 31, 2021 - ranking them comparatively in the ITSM category among seven companies overall.

"We thank our customers for sharing their experience with 4me on the Gartner Peer Insights website. It is interesting to see how enterprise customers, rather than industry analysts, rate 4me and its competitors. To us, this recognition is a pat on the back for all members of our team, as well as our partners who have helped these organizations migrate from more traditional service management tools to 4me. It is the feedback of our customers and their implementation partners that will continue to guide our improvement efforts. I'm happy to see that this approach is appreciated," said Cor Winkler Prins, CEO of 4me.

According to the research & advisory firm, the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice is a recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings. Gartner maintains a number of rigorous criteria to uphold honest and high-quality results.

"We are honored to be named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for IT Service Management Tools, with the second-highest rating of all eligible solutions. We thank everyone for their feedback," said Martijn Adams, Chief Customer Officer of 4me. "All customer feedback is valuable to 4me, but to us, reading from the report that 98% of our customers would recommend 4me to other enterprise organizations is a clear sign that we are on the right path."

4me customers reviews:

A cloud-based enterprise service management application supporting the Service Integration and Management (SIAM) approach. It allows all parties involved in the delivery of services to work together in an intuitive and secure fashion. 4me enables seamless collaboration across organizational boundaries and offers each organization real-time tracking of the service levels it provides to its customers, as well as agreements it relies on from external providers. More information; www.4me.com or contact [email protected].

