4medica Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

Certification validates 4medica is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4medica®, a leader in healthcare data quality and matching technology, today announced that the 4medica Data Quality Platform has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the company's Data Quality Platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places 4medica in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "The fact that 4medica has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of the company's information risk management and compliance program."

"HITRUST certification assures customers and potential customers that our company's technology platform meets all major security, privacy and compliance standards," said Dr. Oleg Bess, 4medica founder and CEO. "This designation will strengthen trust among our customers and the patients whose records go through our system because it validates our commitment to data quality and compliance."

About 4medica

Since 1998, 4medica® has been solving challenges around health data quality, enabling healthcare organizations to achieve real-time clinical interoperability. The company's Big Data Management and Clinical Data Exchange cloud solutions facilitate identity management and patient-centric data exchange to ensure the right data is captured at the right time, guaranteeing an unprecedented 1% patient record duplication rate. Perfect Order for Perfect Payment™ integrates end-to-end laboratory and radiology ordering through an online portal, EMR interoperability, and with superior quality of validated data to drive highly effective RCM performance. 4medica connects 40,000-plus medical professionals to hundreds of ACOs, HIEs, HINs, hospitals, health systems, laboratories, radiology imaging centers and payers nationwide. To learn more visit 4medica.com .

