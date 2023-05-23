4medica Broadens Professional Networks to Further Advance Healthcare Digital Transformation

News provided by

4medica

23 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4medica®, a renowned healthcare data quality leader specializing in enterprise master person index (eMPI) matching technology and real-time interoperability, has recently unveiled its participation in multiple esteemed professional organizations committed to harnessing data for enhanced healthcare outcomes.

"Improving healthcare through digitalization can only be accomplished through the cooperation and collaboration of all parties," said 4medica President Gregg Church. "True interoperability requires that patients, providers, payers and regulators advance in unison. The best way to achieve that is through shared knowledge and advocacy, which these leading organizations provide."

4medica is collaborating with:

The National Association of Health Data Organizations is a national non-profit membership and educational association dedicated to improving healthcare data collection and use. Its members include state and private health data organizations that maintain statewide healthcare databases and stakeholders of those databases.

NAHDO Executive Director Norm Thurston, a member of 4medica's advisory board, welcomed the company's entry into the organization: "High-quality data is a necessity for improving healthcare and 4medica's solutions for cleaning data and improving interoperability help the industry realize the greatest benefit from its data."

Executives for Health Innovation is a catalyst for healthcare transformation, convening diverse leaders from across the industry to unlock opportunities for collaborative innovation. EHI, along with its coalition of members, focuses on collaborative learning, shaping policy, and thought leadership. CEO Jen Covich Bordenick is a member of 4medica's advisory board.

Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society is a global advisor, thought leader and member-based society committed to reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. As a mission-driven nonprofit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and digital health transformation to advise leaders, stakeholders and influencers across the global health ecosystem on best practices.

Civitas Networks for Health is a national collaborative comprised of member organizations working to use health information exchange, health data, and multi-stakeholder, cross-sector approaches to improve health.

Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange is the leading authority on the use of health IT to efficiently improve health information exchange, enhance care quality, and reduce costs. With a focus on advancing standards for electronic administrative transactions, promoting data privacy and security, WEDI has been instrumental in aligning the industry in an effort to harmonize administrative and clinical data.

In addition, the 4medica Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Utilizing an EMPI platform through Google Cloud's secure, interoperable, and scalable cloud environment enables provider and payer organizations to match the right patient to the right record with 99% accuracy.

"It's time for us to come together as an industry to change healthcare. We're delighted to collaborate with such innovative and forward-thinking organizations. We look forward to walking alongside like-minded organizations who share with us a mission to enhance the role of data in improving healthcare," Church said.

About 4medica
Since 1998, 4medica® has been solving complex challenges around healthcare data exchange and health data management, enabling healthcare organizations to achieve real-time identity matching and clinical interoperability. The company's Health Data Management and Healthcare Interoperability software as a service (SaaS) solutions facilitate identity management and patient-centric clinical data exchange to ensure the right data is captured at the right time, guaranteeing an unprecedented 1% record duplication rate. The 4medica Cloud-based Clinical Data Exchange Platform simplifies connectivity, minimizes upfront costs with zero special hardware or client-server software, and reduces implementation time to weeks instead of months. 4medica connects 125,000,000 – plus patients and medical professionals to ACOs, HIEs, HINs, hospitals, health systems, laboratories, radiology imaging centers and payers nationwide. To learn more visit 4medica.com.

Media contact:
Katlyn Nesvold
Amendola Communications for 4medica
[email protected]

SOURCE 4medica

Also from this source

4medica's Master Patient Index Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

4medica Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.