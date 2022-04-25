4medica Founder and CEO to Speak at Executive War College

Dr. Oleg Bess to offer insights into how labs can boost revenue by improving data quality

NEW ORLEANS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 4medica® founder and CEO Dr. Oleg Bess will be speaking at an Executive War College (EWC) session on how labs can increase revenue by improving the quality – and therefore the value – of their data.

The title of Dr. Bess's session is "Turning Your Lab Data into Gold! How to Create Clean Data That Informatics Companies Will Purchase." Dr. Bess will speak on Friday, April 29, at 2:30 p.m. in the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

4medica is a leader in healthcare data quality and patient matching technology. The company's cloud-based platform facilitates patient identity management and data exchange, drastically reducing costly duplications to a rate below 1%.

"Labs are under great financial pressure from reduced revenues and increased costs, yet too many fail to fully leverage the value of their healthcare data," Dr. Bess said. "My goal in this session is to introduce attendees to strategies for improving healthcare data quality (HDQ) and explain how they can use HDQ to drive revenue while reducing costs."

EWC is an annual conference for laboratory and pathology management professionals. It is run by The Dark Intelligence Group (TDIG), which provides strategic information and training to independent lab companies, hospitals, health systems and pathology group practices. The company also hosts industry networking and educational events such as EWC.

Major themes of this year's EWC include how labs can tap new sources of revenue, generate more revenue from their test claims, cut costs, provide state-of-the-art diagnostic services and identify the new needs of physicians, patients and hospitals.

Also speaking at EWC is 4medica customer Tim Pletcher, D.H.A., President and CEO of Velatura and Executive Director of Michigan Health Information Network (MiHIN) Shared Services. Pletcher will lead two sessions and take part in a panel discussion on April 27. In a 2:45 p.m. session titled "Lab Test Data and the Michigan Health Information Network: Lessons Learned and Demonstrating the Case for Value," he will discuss MiHIN's success using 4medica's MPI platform to reduce patient duplications.

Pletcher's 3:45 session is titled "Organizing a National Lab Network: How Labs Can Participate, Ways to Monetize the Data, and Achieving Interoperability." Finally, he will be part of a panel with other industry thought leaders titled "Thinking Strategically: Spotting Opportunities Created by the Evolution of Healthcare, Value-Based Reimbursement and New Technology."

"EWC is a great forum for lab and pathology professionals to share information and get advice on how to manage clinical and financial challenges and leverage advanced technologies to improve their data and their business," Pletcher said. "I'm looking forward to sharing MiHIN's success story and laying out a vision for a national lab network."

4medica is sponsoring the grand reception for this year's EWC on Wednesday, April 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Empire Ballroom A.

"This year's conference again features a slate of speakers who are innovators and first-movers in different areas of laboratory medicine and includes Dr. Bess and Tim Pletcher," said Robert L. Michel, founder and director of the Executive War College and editor-in-chief of The Dark Report. "We fully expect that everyone attending the 2022 Executive War College will gain a more sophisticated and practical understanding of the clinical and financial opportunities available to clinical laboratories and anatomic pathology groups."

