4medica Launches Advisory Board of Healthcare Leaders and Experts

Inaugural Members Span Key Healthcare Market Segments

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 4medica®, a leader in healthcare data quality and matching technology, today announced the formation of an advisory board featuring industry leaders and experts who will provide strategic advice, market insights and collaboration as the company continues to grow its business.

The inaugural members of the 4medica Advisory Board are:

Jen Covich Bordenick , CEO, Executives for Health Innovation (EHI)

, CEO, Executives for Health Innovation (EHI) Anupam Goel , MD, MBA, Principal, Health Care Remotely

, MD, MBA, Principal, Health Care Remotely Robert Pepper , VP, Global Marketing, RQM+

, VP, Global Marketing, RQM+ Alaap Shah, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Epstein Becker and Green

Kelly Thompson , Healthcare IT Consultant

, Healthcare IT Consultant Norman Thurston , Executive Director, National Association of Health Data Organizations (NAHDO)

, Executive Director, National Association of Health Data Organizations (NAHDO) Chantal Worzala , PhD, Principal at Alazro Consulting, LLC

These advisory board members together represent the key market segments that 4medica serves: hospitals, hospital systems and integrated delivery networks (IDNs); physician health organizations, managed service organizations and independent practice associations (ambulatory care); laboratory/pathology/imaging organizations; health information exchanges (HIEs); accountable care organizations (ACOs) and health plans; secondary data usages (clinical trials – pharmaceutical companies, research institutions and hospitals); and federal and state policy.

"Our advisory board members bring strong connections to the healthcare IT community as well as deep expertise in identity management, clinical integration, interoperability and revenue cycle management," said Gregg Church, president of 4medica. "We are excited to begin working with them and are eager to leverage their industry knowledge to help 4medica fulfill its mission of improving health data quality for healthcare organizations and their patients."

"4medica knows that without quality patient data, it can be difficult to sustainably provide a high level of care while controlling healthcare costs," said Alaap Shah, member of the Washington, D.C., law firm Epstein, Becker & Green. "Duplicate and divergent patient records can make it hard for clinicians to have a trusted 360-degree view of their patients. I'm looking forward to working with this world-class group of leaders who are so committed to improving healthcare."

About 4medica

Since 1998, 4medica® has been solving complex challenges around healthcare data exchange and health data management, enabling healthcare organizations to achieve real-time identity matching and clinical interoperability. The company's Health Data Management and Healthcare Interoperability software as a service (SaaS) solutions facilitate identity management and patient-centric clinical data exchange to ensure the right data is captured at the right time, guaranteeing an unprecedented 1% record duplication rate. The 4medica Cloud-based Clinical Data Exchange Platform simplifies connectivity, minimizes upfront costs with zero special hardware or client-server software, and reduces implementation time to weeks instead of months. 4medica connects 125,000,000 – plus patients and medical professionals to ACOs, HIEs, HINs, hospitals, health systems, laboratories, radiology imaging centers and payers nationwide. To learn more visit 4medica.com.

Media contact:

Katlyn Nesvold

Amendola Communications for 4medica

[email protected]

SOURCE 4medica