4medica Selected as Finalist for 2021 TripleTree iAwards

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4medica®, a leader in healthcare data quality, has been selected as a finalist for the 2021 TripleTree iAwards, which celebrate healthcare innovation by recognizing companies that are disrupting, improving, and changing the healthcare system.

iAward Applicants are evaluated on a range of criteria including the uniqueness of their solution, marketplace traction, business growth, and size of addressable market. Nominated companies must provide a healthcare technology and services solution, contribute to a company revenue between $5 million and $25 million and solve a real problem in the healthcare industry.

4medica solves data integrity, financial and wellness management challenges to achieve true clinical interoperability and transparency. 4medica's Perfect Order for Perfect Payment™ integrates end-to-end high-volume lab ordering and revenue cycle management services. Its Big Data Management and Clinical Data Exchange cloud solutions facilitate patient identity management and data exchange to ensure the right data is captured at the right time, the first time, guaranteeing an unprecedented 1% patient record duplication rate.

"We are pleased to be recognized as a finalist by TripleTree for iAwards, which honor emerging companies that are pioneering innovative approaches to solve healthcare's most vexing problems," said Gregg Church, President of 4medica. "As a healthcare interoperability innovator, we are dedicated to improving the healthcare ecosystem by providing a unified view of patient information across disparate care locations to make every patient's data easily accessible."

"4medica's clinical data management and interoperability platform facilitates health information exchange by building upon existing healthcare technology to improve access to critical patient-centric data and deliver quality healthcare data," said Oleg Bess, MD, 4medica co-founder. "We'd like to thank TripleTree for this recognition and our business partners for working with us to realize our vision of providing actionable data that is accessible and usable."

Award winners will receive the opportunity to engage with TripleTree's advisory council of healthcare operators, industry leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals throughout the year. Past winners include Twistle, Quantum Health and GoodRx.

About 4medica

