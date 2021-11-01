4medica to Provide COVID-19 Screening Mobile App for Executive War College Clinical Laboratory Conference in San Antonio Nov. 2-3

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4medica®, a leader in healthcare data quality and patient matching technology, is providing COVID-19 screening technology for the 2021 Executive War College (EWC21) on Laboratory and Pathology Management this week in San Antonio, Texas, Nov. 2-3.

The 4medica 4health.me app will be used to help EWC conference attendees record their COVID-19 vaccination details, attach an image of their vaccine card, and securely display vaccine status through a QR Code feature for conference personnel to see. Nearly 350 attendees from across the nation, and the UK, are expected at the event.

EWC is run by The Dark Intelligence Group (TDIG), which is not requiring conference attendees to be vaccinated. 4medica will provide the 4health.me app to all registered attendees, speakers and vendors. The mobile app includes a daily COVID-19 screening questionnaire to further ensure everyone's safety throughout the two-day conference at the Hyatt Riverwalk Hotel in San Antonio.

"4medica understands the upmost importance of COVID-19 safety protocols for in-person events, especially for this important gathering of medical laboratory and pathology professionals," said Gregg Church, president of 4medica. "We're extremely proud to be selected to help support the EWC conference staff to administer its COVID-19 safety program."

Prior to admission to the conference each day, attendees must answer several screening questions consistent with CDC COVID-19 guidelines before checking in at a lobby-level screening station, where their temperatures will be scanned and entered into the 4medica COVID app. The app's algorithm then will score the risk level for each attendee based on their temperature and answers to screening questions.

Each person with a "pass" score will be handed a sticker to put on their conference badge indicating their COVID screen that day was negative. People whose scores fall below the "pass" level will be directed to an adjacent screening station where a trained medical professional will administer a rapid molecular SARS-CoV-2 test. Attendees with negative test results will be given a sticker and allowed into the conference, but those who test positive will be prohibited from entering the venue.

4medica 4health.me is a downloadable Patient Health Record (PHR) application for mobile phones. It is widely used by clinical laboratories across the country to securely share test results with patients and includes the ability to import all medical records from multiple provider sources. During the COVID-19 pandemic, 4medica developed additional wellness management features for the 4health.me app to help employers, colleges, schools and even travel-related companies confidently screen for COVID-19 exposure and active symptoms.

The title of the Executive War College conference is "Preparing Your Clinical Laboratory and Pathology Group for Post-Pandemic Success." Among the speakers will be 4medica founder and CEO Dr. Oleg Bess, who's is presenting on "A Practicing Physician's Perspective on the "New Healthcare": How Today's Patients Are Different, Why Doctors Need Lab's to Deliver Actionable Clinical Intelligence, and the Path Forward with Integrated Health Data."

TDIG provides strategic information and training to independent lab companies, hospitals, health systems and pathology group practices. The company also hosts industry networking and educational events such as the Executive War College.

"This is the first in-person event in almost two years devoted to the latest developments in the management and operations of clinical laboratories and anatomic pathology practices," said Robert Michel, producer of Executive War College and editor-in-chief of The Dark Report. "Thanks to 4medica's technology and partnership, we are confident that this will be a successful and safe conference that allows many of the nation's most innovative clinical lab executives to gather and share strategies and successes to advance patient care and improve the financial performance of their laboratories."

About 4medica

For more than two decades, 4medica® has been solving data integrity, financial and wellness management challenges to achieve true clinical interoperability and transparency. 4medica's Perfect Order for Perfect Payment™ integrates end-to-end high-volume revenue cycle management services. Our Big Data Management and Clinical Data Exchange cloud solutions facilitate patient identity management and data exchange to ensure the right data is captured at the right time, the first time, guaranteeing an unprecedented 1% patient record duplication rate. 4medica has processed up to 6 billion clinical results representing more than 70 million patient identities. The company connects 40,000-plus physicians to hundreds of ACOs, HIEs, HINs, hospitals, health systems, laboratories, radiology imaging centers and payers nationwide.

