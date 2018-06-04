4medica to Show Michigan's Care Coordinators How to Solve Patient Identity Mismatching

Both scenarios set the stage for missing critical information about the patient or acting on the wrong information altogether. Moreover, a recent Black Book Research survey found that 18 percent of the average hospital's patient records are duplicates—and in the absence of master patient index solutions, hospitals achieve only a 24 percent match rate when exchanging records with other organizations.

"Not only is patient identity mismatching common in the hospital environment, it is also a significant risk to the privacy and safety of anyone enrolled in a PDMP program, or who have agreed to opt in to state HIE networks, research studies, and other patient data-intensive initiatives," noted Gregg Church, president of 4medica.

The solution, Church continued, is two-fold.

"Precision data matching and a universal patient ID. It's that simple. Data stewards should recognize that patients are increasingly concerned about the integrity of their medical records. A DIY patient matching technology isn't going to cut it in any organization that likewise values data integrity," he advised.

With its 4medica Big Data MPI solution, 4medica solves a diverse set of challenges associated with the lack of a national patient ID. This includes patient matching at unprecedented speed and accuracy; elimination of duplicate patient records; and automated creation of robust, reliable master patient records. Learn more by watching a brief video explainer video 4medica Big Data MPI.

A trusted clinical data exchange partner

As more healthcare entities pool their resources in a shared ambition to improve the health of entire communities, states and the country, the natural next step is to find a common "home" for the lifeblood of their initiatives—patient data. Along with offering the industry's most accurate and fastest patient matching solution, 4medica also provides a secure, scalable environment for a comprehensive view of patient-centric data.

Specifically, the 4medical clinical data repository can be accessed by providers, labs, payers, and most importantly, patients. Feature highlights include:

FHIR-based engine

The 4medica Big Data MPI for accurate, real time record matching

Cloud-based

HIPAA-compliant

Patient and provider portals

About 4medica

4medica provides the industry's leading SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) Big Data MPI and clinical data exchange platform to help healthcare organizations of diverse types create a seamless view of the patient care experience and further drive better health outcomes. The 4medica Big Data MPI and ClinXdata Clinical Data Exchange platform integrate with and build upon disparate systems to facilitate patient identity management and interoperable data exchange across various care settings to promote care continuity. The cloud computing model is scalable, lower cost, maintenance-free, easy to use and deployable in a few months or less, eliminating large capital outlays or resource utilization. 4medica connects hundreds of organizations including ACOS, HIEs, hospitals, health systems, physicians, laboratories, and radiology imaging centers. Learn more at www.4medica.com and www.bigdatampi.com.

