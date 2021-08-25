4moms Partners with Project Sweet Peas and The Superhero Project to donate MamaRoos to Nominated NICUs Across the Country

"This NICU Awareness Month, we are once again proud to partner with Project Sweet Peas, and now The Superhero Project, to help get the MamaRoo Infant Seat into the hands of more nurses and hospitals across the United States," said Debbie Lee, CMO of 4moms. "We have heard firsthand from our community what these donations mean and how MamaRoo's provide an extra set of hands for nurses and hospital staff. We are honored to work with these amazing non-profits to provide assistance to an additional 15 NICUs during the 5th year of this impactful program and partnership."

The MamaRoo Infant Seat is instrumental in the NICU and can be an effective non-pharmacological intervention for babies experiencing symptoms of Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS). Today, the MamaRoo Infant Seat is in 600 hospitals across all 50 states. Doctors and nurses have found the natural bouncing and swaying motion of the MamaRoo Infant Seat to be a valuable tool for helping to calm and soothe these fragile patients when their families can't be there.

"We are grateful to continue our work with 4moms to provide the MamaRoo to hospitals across the country," said Corin Nava, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Project Sweet Peas. "The MamaRoo is a favorite with NICU nurses and families. Over the last five years, we've been able to donate hundreds of MamaRoos to various NICU and PICU units so that more tiny patients have access to these amazing seats. We're looking forward to helping even more this year with the addition of The Superhero Project."

"We've always been big fans of the MamaRoo," said Kelly Gallagher, Founder of The Superhero Project. "This Nominate a NICU program perfectly aligns with our mission to help NICUs and NICU families, and we are so excited to be a part of it this year."

Beginning September 1st, the partnership invites communities to nominate deserving NICUs for the opportunity to become one of 15 hospitals to receive MamaRoo Infant Seat donations. Even more, 4moms will be featuring NICU parents and their stories on @4moms_hq to discuss why NICU Awareness Month is so important.

For more information on how to submit your NICU nomination, visit www.4moms.com/NominateaNICU .

About 4moms

4moms® has transformed the baby gear industry by leveraging technology and user-centered design to create dramatically better products, like the 4moms mamaRoo® infant seat that replicates the bouncing and swaying motions parents make when soothing their babies, the 4moms breeze® playard that opens or closes in one simple step, the 4moms mamaRoo sleep® bassinet, which uses unique motions to help baby fall asleep and stay asleep longer, and the 4moms high chair, which uses magnetic technology to make meal time easier. The company, founded in 2005 and based Pittsburgh, Penn, currently sells its products at buy buy BABY, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, walmart.com, select specialty retailers, 4moms.com and 58 countries across the world.

About Project Sweet Peas

Project Sweet Peas is a 501(c)3 national non-profit organization coordinated by volunteers, who through personal experience have become passionate about providing support to families of premature or sick infants and to those who have been affected by pregnancy and infant loss.

Project Sweet Peas acknowledges the importance of parental involvement in caregiving and decision-making in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and seeks to promote family-centered care (FCC) competencies in hospitals nationwide. Care packages, hospital events, peer-to-peer support, financial aid, educational materials, and other Project Sweet Peas services, support the cultural, spiritual, emotional, and financial needs of families as they endure life in the NICU.

About The Superhero Project

The Superhero Project works to bridge the gap between home and hospital for NICU families through care packages, financial support, providing financial grants to allow hospitals to acquire live-streaming video technology that enables families to see and bond with their baby 24/7 when they cannot be bedside, and working hard to help ALL mothers and fathers feel loved and supported on their NICU journey.

