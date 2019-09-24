4ocean Commits 1% of All Sales to Environmental Causes

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4ocean, the purpose-driven company founded to help end the world's ocean plastic crisis, has officially joined 1% for the Planet, committing to donate 1% of annual sales to support non-profit organizations focused on environmental causes.

Since its founding in 2017, 4ocean has been on a mission to stop the ocean plastic crisis by recovering trash from the world's oceans and coastlines, while advocating for sustainable innovation and inspiring people around the world to reduce their consumption of single-use plastics.

Through worldwide support and the sale of its post-consumer recycled material bracelets and other products, 4ocean pledges to remove one pound of trash from oceans and coastlines for every product sold.

"We're excited that in addition to our One Pound Promise, we're now able to offer customers another way to help the environment," said 4ocean co-founder Alex Schulze. "Similar to our efforts in ocean trash removal, 1% for the Planet relies on a worldwide community to work together in order to improve our planet. We're honored to be part of this movement, alongside so many influential members, brands, and non-profit organizations."

To date, through their ongoing trash removal operations, 4ocean has officially removed more than six million pounds of trash from the ocean and coastlines – a statistic that is documented and audited by the Better Business Bureau. The company currently employs more than 300 people in the U.S., Indonesia, and Haiti.

"Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment and, only 5% of that comes from businesses. The planet needs bigger support than this, and our growing network of member businesses is doing its valuable part to increase giving and support on the ground outcomes. We're excited to welcome 4ocean to our global movement of over 2,000 businesses," says Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet.

By contributing 1% of their annual sales, over 2,000 1% for the Planet members from 45 different countries have raised over $225 million to support approved environmental non-profits around the globe. Non-profits are approved based on referrals, track record and environmental focus. Thousands of non-profits worldwide are currently approved.

About 4ocean

4ocean is a global company that actively removes trash from the ocean and coastlines, helps create sustainable economies around the world, and inspires individuals to work together for a cleaner ocean. Global cleanup operations are funded entirely through the sale of their products, where every item purchased funds the removal of one pound of trash from the ocean. By creating jobs, utilizing the latest technology, and raising awareness about the impact of plastic and trash in the ocean, the company is building the first economy for ocean plastic and creating a cleaner, more sustainable future for the ocean. For more information, please visit 4ocean.com, follow @4ocean on Instagram, and join 4ocean on Facebook.

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that connects dollars and doers to accelerate smart environmental giving. Through business and individual memberships, 1% for the Planet inspires people to support environmental organizations through annual membership and everyday actions. We advise on giving strategies, we certify donations and we amplify the impact of the network.

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, members have given more than $225 million to environmental nonprofits to date. Today, 1% for the Planet is a network of more than 2,000 business members, a new and expanding core with hundreds of individual members, and thousands of non-profit partners in more than 60 countries. Look for our logo and visit www.onepercentfortheplanet.org to learn more.

