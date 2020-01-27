4ocean Expands Ocean Plastic Removal Efforts into Central America

4ocean's new Central American headquarters will be located in Puerto Barrios, the largest port in Guatemala. The brand will simultaneously expand cleanup operations and target regions including: The Rio Motagua, Amatique Bay, and the "Trash Islands"—approximately thirty miles of floating garbage outside of Roatan.

Upon opening its Central American operations, 4ocean aims to employ more than twenty local workers. The brand will utilize six trash-collecting vessels, as well as the 4ocean Mobile Skimmer—an original watercraft designed to remove large quantities of debris in high-density areas. In addition, they will install boom collection systems at large river mouths to minimize the amount of pollution that enters the ocean.

"Expanding our cleanup operations into Central America offers us an opportunity to create significant change in the ocean plastic crisis," said 4ocean co-founder Alex Schulze. "Our plan is to not only remove millions of pounds of plastic by leveraging innovative cleanup technologies, but to also stop plastic pollution at its source by working with local communities to change plastic consumption habits."

Tens of millions of pounds of ocean trash is believed to be floating in and along Central America's ocean and coastlines. Due to minimal infrastructure and multiple river systems flowing from city centers directly into the oceans, Central America is among the top producing regions of ocean plastic pollution.

4ocean's global cleanup efforts are 100% funded through the sale of its products. For every product sold worldwide, 4ocean pledges to recover one pound of trash from the ocean, while advocating for sustainable innovation and inspiring people around the world to reduce their consumption of single-use plastic. Since its founding in 2017, 4ocean has removed more than seven million pounds of trash from the ocean and coastlines, a statistic that is documented and audited by the Better Business Bureau. The company currently employs more than 300 people in the U.S., Indonesia, Haiti and now Guatemala.

4ocean is a global company that actively removes trash from the ocean and coastlines, helps create sustainable economies around the world, and inspires individuals to work together for a cleaner ocean. Global cleanup operations are funded entirely through the sale of their products, where every item purchased funds the removal of one pound of trash from the ocean. By creating jobs, utilizing the latest technology, and raising awareness about the impact of plastic and trash in the ocean, the company is building the first economy for ocean plastic and creating a cleaner, more sustainable future for the ocean. For more information, please visit 4ocean.com , follow @4ocean on Instagram, and join 4ocean on Facebook .

