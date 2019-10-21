4ocean Expands Product Offerings; Doubles Down on 'One Pound Promise'

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4ocean, the purpose-driven company founded to help end the world's ocean plastic crisis, announces the release of its new sustainably sourced, 100% organic cotton branded t-shirts. This marks the first wearable product line outside of the brand's iconic post-consumer recycled material bracelet since the company's inception in 2017.

4ocean's t-shirts support its mission to clean the ocean and coastlines while working to stop the inflow of plastic by changing consumption habits. From farm to finished product, the entire 4ocean t-shirt supply chain is environmentally and socially responsible. In addition, 4ocean t-shirts are 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton in an effort to protect our waterways from harmful plastic microfibers when washed.

"We remain committed to developing sustainable product offerings to support our growing trash removal operations, while inspiring change at the source," said 4ocean co-founder Alex Schulze. "With about 300 million tons of plastic produced each year, it was important for us to do our part, and create a t-shirt that wouldn't harm the ocean or the planet."

4ocean recently announced a strong focus on expanding product development. With the increase of its product offerings, the brand plans to release tools that help people reduce their consumption of single-use plastic while also creating everyday goods that are made from repurposed materials collected in 4ocean's global cleanup operations.

"As a worldwide community, we must work alongside one another to combat pollution in our shared ocean and our coastlines," said 4ocean co-founder Andrew Cooper. "Our new t-shirts provide another way for individuals to fight the ocean plastic crisis alongside us, one pound at a time."

Available in two original designs, 4ocean's t-shirts will be offered in unisex sizing (XS-XXL), as well as a women's-specific v-neck (XS-XL) in colors blue and heather grey for $30.00 via 4ocean.com.

With every 4ocean product sold worldwide, 4ocean pledges to recover one pound of trash from the ocean, while advocating for sustainable innovation and inspiring people around the world to reduce their consumption of single-use plastic. The company is also developing a circular end-of-life plan for every 4ocean product to eliminate waste at the end of a product lifecycle.

Since its founding in 2017, 4ocean has removed more than six million pounds of trash from the ocean and coastlines, a statistic that is documented and audited by the Better Business Bureau. The company currently employs more than 300 people in the U.S., Indonesia, and Haiti.

About 4ocean

4ocean is a global company that actively removes trash from the ocean and coastlines, helps create sustainable economies around the world, and inspires individuals to work together for a cleaner ocean. Global cleanup operations are funded entirely through the sale of their products, where every item purchased funds the removal of one pound of trash from the ocean. By creating jobs, utilizing the latest technology, and raising awareness about the impact of plastic and trash in the ocean, the company is building the first economy for ocean plastic and creating a cleaner, more sustainable future for the ocean. For more information, please visit 4ocean.com , follow @4ocean on Instagram, and join 4ocean on Facebook .

