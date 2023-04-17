4PL market size in Europe to grow by USD 5,406.56 million from 2022 to 2027: Advantages of 4PL to boost the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK , April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the 4PL market in Europe is estimated to increase by USD 5,406.56 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.25%. The market will be driven by various advantages offered by 4PL. Most companies are focusing on improving their core businesses. This has encouraged companies to shift their focus to 4PL. Companies can leverage the expertise of logistics providers by outsourcing, which optimizes the business network and improves the performance of the supply chain. In addition, information management becomes easier with the use of 4PL services. These factors will contribute significantly to the revenue of the 4PL market in Europe during the forecast period. Discover more key insights on market size and other parameters for historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe 4PL Market 2023-2027

4PL market in Europe – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The 4PL market in Europe is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer 4PL in Europe are 4PL Consultancy Ltd., Accenture Plc, Allyn International Services Inc., AP Moller Maersk AS, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Central Station AG, CMA CGM SA, Deutsche Post AG, DFDS AS, DSV AS, GEODIS SA, Kinaxia Logistics Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Logistics Plus Inc., ROHLIG SUUS Logistics S.A., Stef, United Parcel Service Inc., Wiima Logistics, XPO Inc., and Deutsche Bahn AG and others.

Pricing and technology are some of the strategies used for market differentiation. Vendors offer logistics services at low costs owing to the economies of scale achieved through increased sales. However, due to the high operating costs involved, small and regional vendors are not able to compete in the market. In addition, vendors are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&A activities to gain competitive advantages. They are also focusing on the adoption of technologies such as blockchain to enhance their supply chain management, which, in turn, will help them to build a customer base. All these factors will drive competition among vendors during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor offerings -

AP Moller Maersk AS - The company offers 4PL services, such as NeoNav logistics solutions.

The company offers 4PL services, such as NeoNav logistics solutions. C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - The company offers 4PL services such as Carrier and exception management.

The company offers 4PL services such as Carrier and exception management. CMA CGM SA - The company offers 4PL services, such as warehouse management systems.

4PL market in Europe - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, and others) and type (solution integrator mode, synergy plus operating mode, and industry innovator mode).

The manufacturing segment will account for a major share of the market in the region. This segment includes a wide range of activities and production techniques, ranging from traditional production techniques to complex products. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as technological innovation and government support. 4PL services offer flexibility and efficiency by streamlining the supply chain in numerous ways. They provide consumers with value-added services, effective procurement, and procurement. These solutions are driving the growth of manufacturing in the market.

4PL market in Europe – Market dynamics

Key trends - The increase in retail sales is a key trend in the market. The increasing retail sales in Europe will influence the demand for logistics services during the forecast period. The use of logistics services improves supply chain efficiency by reducing costs and lowering lead times. Several companies are expanding their geographic footprints, product portfolios, and manufacturing capabilities. This requires multiple logistics requirements, such as sourcing raw materials, transporting and storing finished goods, and tracking shipments, which increases the need to expand retail technology and supply chain capabilities. Therefore, expanding supply chain capacity will increase the demand for 4PL during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The high operational costs and competitive pricing among vendors can impede the growth of the market. Companies are seeking value-added services and professional supply chain solutions, with the increasing demand for 4PL services such as transportation, warehousing, and distribution. This has increased price-based competition among 4PL service providers in Europe. The market requires capital-intensive infrastructure such as vehicles and containers at port stops, warehouses with specialized technology, and a skilled workforce. Moreover, 4PL service providers need to control operating costs to compete in the market. Such factors are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this 4PL Market In Europe report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 4PL market in Europe between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the 4PL market in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 4PL market vendors in Europe

4PL Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,406.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.88 Key countries Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 4PL Consultancy Ltd., Accenture Plc, Allyn International Services Inc., AP Moller Maersk AS, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Central Station AG, CMA CGM SA, Deutsche Post AG, DFDS AS, DSV AS, GEODIS SA, Kinaxia Logistics Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Logistics Plus Inc., ROHLIG SUUS Logistics S.A., Stef, United Parcel Service Inc., Wiima Logistics, XPO Inc., and Deutsche Bahn AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

