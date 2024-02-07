4PL Market size in Europe to increase by USD 5.41 billion during 2022 to 2027; Advantages of 4PL boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4PL market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 5.41 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, food and beverages, and others) and type (solution integrator mode, synergy plus operating mode, and industry innovator mode). The various advantages offered by the 4PL drive the market. Earlier, logistics functions have been handled in-house as companies prefer to exercise control and minimize risk.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 4PL Market in Europe 2023-2027

However, as complexity within companies increases and competition intensifies, companies shift their focus on their core competencies. Moreover, this encourages companies to shift their focus to the 4PL.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the 4pl market in Europe : 4PL Consultancy Ltd., Accenture Plc, Allyn International Services Inc., AP Moller Maersk AS, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Central Station AG, CMA CGM SA, Deutsche Post AG, DFDS AS, DSV AS, GEODIS SA, Kinaxia Logistics Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Logistics Plus Inc., ROHLIG SUUS Logistics S.A., Stef, United Parcel Service Inc., Wiima Logistics, XPO Inc., and Deutsche Bahn AG

: 4PL Consultancy Ltd., Accenture Plc, Allyn International Services Inc., AP Moller Maersk AS, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Central Station AG, CMA CGM SA, Deutsche Post AG, DFDS AS, DSV AS, GEODIS SA, Kinaxia Logistics Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Logistics Plus Inc., ROHLIG SUUS Logistics S.A., Stef, United Parcel Service Inc., Wiima Logistics, XPO Inc., and Deutsche Bahn AG 4PL Market in Europe is fragmented in nature.

is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 4.88% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The increase in retail sales is a primary trend in the market.

The increasing retail sales in Europe will influence the demand for logistics services.

will influence the demand for logistics services. Moreover, balancing inventory levels, retail sales, and logistics services has become increasingly complex which increases the demand for services of a provider with 4PL expertise.

Therefore, it is positively impacting the market. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Challenges

The high operational costs and competitive pricing among companies can majorly hinder the growth of the market.

Moreover, the increase in the availability of value-added service offerings has increased price-based competition among 4PL service providers in Europe .

Moreover, the increase in the availability of value-added service offerings has increased price-based competition among 4PL service providers in Europe.

Key Segments:

The market growth by the manufacturing segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment comprises a wide range of activities and production techniques, from small and medium-sized enterprises employing traditional production techniques to large enterprises producing complex products. In addition, the industry is growing due to technological innovation and government support. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

The defense logistics (DL) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.01% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3.95 billion.

The dry bulk shipping market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.09% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3.64 billion

