4PX Doing its Part to Combat 2019-nCoV

BEIJING, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 4PX recently stepped up to help with the fight against 2019-nCoV. Since January 25th, CaiNiao, in association with China domestic and overseas logistics companies, officially built two types of donation channels: domestic channels and global channels, to ship emergency protection and rescue materials to Wuhan from all over the world with no charge. As one of the important members of the channel, 4PX is mobilizing and appealing to the overseas Chinese population and institutions to donate and transport the donated materials to China through its global logistics channels. With these logistics, the packages will receive priority clearance and transportation resources.

Many domestic and foreign employees of 4PX also voluntarily gave up their time to accompany their family members and devoted themselves to this charity action. Hundreds of employees from branches in Australia, United States, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and Belgium initiated various public welfare programs and activities in local areas. These employees tried their best to maximize the efficiency of transporting these urgent materials to China within the shortest amount of time.

4PX's information dissemination and calls to action also received responses from donors and organizations around the world. After learning about the domestic epidemic situation, Spain's Qingtian /Rui'an Association, Valencia Overseas Chinese Trade of Spain, Hubei Association of Australia, Wuhan University Overseas Alumni Association, and many other overseas Chinese organizations and individuals contacted 4PX as soon as possible and offered their support by providing materials.

As of February 1st, 4PX has received donated materials from Japan, Australia, United States, Spain, France, and other countries for 1,720,200 surgical masks, 50,400 N95 masks, 2,600 protective clothing, 1,776 medical gloves, and 1,122 goggles. These resources have been shipped to Wuhan Union Hospital, Wuhan University People's Hospital, and other hospitals in Hubei Province. They will also be delivered to hospitals in Fujian, Jiangxi, Gansu, Chongqing and other provinces. At this moment, 4PX has become the bridge of love and a deeper sustenance between the global Chinese population and the country of China.

4PX will continue to build this bridge of love to support both Wuhan and China, remain true to our proficiency in the-border logistics services, help cross-border sellers overcome difficulties, and assist China to overcome this disease.

SOURCE 4PX