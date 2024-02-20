4Q23 and 2023 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Telefônica Brasil - (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 4Q23 and 2023.

Net Income expands by +23.1% YoY in 2023, led by real top-line growth

R$ million 4Q23 4Q22 % Y-o-Y 2023 2022 % Y-o-Y













Net Operating Revenue 13,535 12,659 6.9 52,100 48,041 8.4 Core Revenue 12,790 11,771 8.7 48,910 44,151 10.8 Mobile Revenue 9,643 8,899 8.4 36,669 33,070 10.9 Fixed core revenue 3,146 2,872 9.5 12,241 11,081 10.5 Non-core Revenue 745 888 (16.1) 3,190 3,890 (18.0) Total Costs (7,783) (7,425) 4.8 (30,782) (28,760) 7.0 EBITDA 5,752 5,234 9.9 21,318 19,282 10.6 EBITDA Margin 42.5 % 41.3 % 1.1 p.p. 40.9 % 40.1 % 0.8 p.p. EBITDA After Leases (AL) 4,461 4,110 8.5 16,572 14,940 10.9 EBITDA AL Margin 33.0 % 32.5 % 0.5 p.p. 31.8 % 31.1 % 0.7 p.p. Net Income attributed to Telefônica Brasil 1,601 1,126 42.1 5,029 4,085 23.1 Earnings per Share (EPS) 0.97 0.68 42.8 3.03 2.44 24.0













CAPEX ex-IFRS 16 2,295 2,489 (7.8) 8,960 9,530 (6.0) Operating Cash Flow (OpCF) 3,457 2,746 25.9 12,358 9,752 26.7 OpCF Margin 25.5 % 21.7 % 3.9 p.p. 23.7 % 20.3 % 3.4 p.p. Operating Cash Flow After Leases (OpCF AL) 2,167 1,622 33.6 7,612 5,410 40.7 OpCF AL Margin 16.0 % 12.8 % 3.2 p.p. 14.6 % 11.3 % 3.4 p.p. Free Cash Flow 592 816 (27.5) 8,148 7,289 11.8













Total Subscribers (Thousand) 113,001 112,330 0.6 113,001 112,330 0.6

Net revenue grew +6.9% YoY led by the increase in Mobile Service Revenue (MSR) (+8.7 YoY), that was driven by Postpaid Revenue (+11.3% YoY), which was positively impacted by the customer base increase, lowest historical churn level, at 0.97% per month, and highest ARPU in the last 4 years, R$51.3 (+8.1% YoY).

Fixed revenue maintained its positive performance, increasing +3.5% YoY, driven by FTTH revenues (+16.5% YoY) and Corporate Data, ICT and Other revenues (+9.9% YoY). FTTH network is currently present in 443 cities (+34 cities YoY) with 26.2 million homes passed (+12.4% YoY) and 6.2 million homes connected (+12.6% YoY).

EBITDA totaled R$5,752 (+9.9% YoY), with a margin of 42.5% (+1.1 p.p. YoY), due to strong performance of core revenues (+8.7% YoY) and ongoing control of costs (+4.8% YoY) in the quarter.

Operating Cash Flow grew (+25.9% YoY), with a margin of 25.5% (+3.9 p.p. YoY) over net revenue. In 2023, Capex ex-IFRS16 totaled R$8,960 million (-6.0% YoY) or 17.2% of revenues (-2.6 p.p. YoY), thus accomplishing the guidance of investing less than R$9 billion in the year.

Net income attributed to Telefônica Brasil reached R$5,029 million in 2023 (+23.1% YoY). Shareholder remuneration paid in 2023 hit R$4,786 million, of which R$2,471 million were in interest on capital, R$1,827 million in dividends and R$489 million in share buybacks. For the years 2024 to 2026, the Company has committed to distributing to its shareholders an amount equal to or above 100% of net income for each fiscal year.

To download the complete version of the Company's earnings release, please visit our website:

