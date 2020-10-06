4RF introduces 4RF Online information and support service for Aprisa LTE and Aprisa family field area network products
4RF Online features meetings with 4RF professionals to help current and potential customers maximize benefits from 4RF products
Oct 06, 2020, 08:17 ET
DENVER, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 4RF, a developer of high-performance radio communications equipment for critical infrastructure applications, today launched its 4RF Online information, training and support service.
With 4RF Online, current and potential customers can book meetings with 4RF professionals for information and services such as product overviews and training, project planning and implementation advice, and engineering support. 4RF products are widely used in field area networks supporting electricity, smart grid, renewables, water and wastewater, oil and gas, and law enforcement applications.
"4RF has found that our customers choose superior support in addition to superior products. We introduced our 4RF Online service to continue providing the best support and product information in our industry," said Ian Troughton, CEO of 4RF.
Visit 4RF Online to schedule, connect and learn with a 4RF professional.
About 4RF
4RF is a world-class designer and manufacturer providing radio communications equipment for critical infrastructure applications to over 150 countries, for utilities, oil and gas companies, smart grid, water and wastewater, and other applications. 4RF products deliver highly secure communications, support serial and IP traffic, and are optimized for robust performance in temperature extremes and other harsh environments.
