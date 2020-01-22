4RF to exhibit preview of the new Aprisa LTE modem router at DISTRIBUTECH 2020

Demonstrations of the Aprisa LTE modem router are by appointment only and will be held in a conference room separate from the 4RF booth. 4RF also will exhibit its unlicensed radio product, Aprisa SRi, its licensed point-to-multipoint SCADA product, Aprisa SR+ and its Aprisa SR+ Migration Master Station at its booth #1647.

The Aprisa LTE modem router is a utility grade private network and public carrier modem and router combination for use in over 18 different bands, including Anterix B8, FirstNet B14, and CBRS. Capable of delivering 3GPP LTE-Advanced Pro at up to Cat-12 speeds and based on the proven Aprisa family, the Aprisa LTE is a secure, rugged, substation hardened modem for applications needing more capacity to address large deployments for distribution automation networks and mobility. The Aprisa LTE utilizes 4RF tools recognized by 4RF customers as easy to use and manage, providing them with simple configuration and visibility for troubleshooting.

Those interested in an overview and demonstration of the new Aprisa LTE modem router by 4RF should contact Sandra Kern to schedule an appointment for Tuesday, January 28, 2020 between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and Wednesday, January 29, 2020 between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Those interested in demonstrations of the 4RF unlicensed radio product, Aprisa SRi, its licensed point-to-multipoint SCADA product, Aprisa SR+, and its Aprisa SR+ Migration Master Station may visit the 4RF booth #1647 during exhibition hours.

4RF is a world class designer and manufacturer providing radio communications equipment for critical infrastructure applications to over 140 countries, for utilities, oil and gas companies, smart grid, and other applications. 4RF products deliver highly secure communications, supporting serial and IP traffic, optimized for robust performance in temperature extremes and other harsh environments.

