4RoadService.com Launches New "Truck Parking" Search Feature to Help Address Nationwide Parking Shortage

CORNWALL, ON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 4RoadService.com, a North American truck service directory serving drivers and fleet managers across the U.S. and Canada, has officially launched a new "Truck Parking" search feature on its website and mobile app.

Locating truck parking can be difficult, that is why 4roadservice.com now added Truck Parking to its directory to assist drivers in finding parking.

The feature comes at a critical time, as truck parking shortages continue to impact drivers nationwide. With limited available spaces at truck stops and rest areas, especially during peak evening hours, many drivers are forced to spend valuable drive time searching for safe, legal parking. In some cases, this leads to parking along highway shoulders or risking Hours of Service violations.

The new Truck Parking search category is designed to help drivers quickly locate parking options near their current location, improving trip planning, safety, and compliance.

Users can now:

Search for truck parking near them in real time

Access listings across the United States and Canada

Find parking alongside other essential services such as truck repair, tire service, towing, and fuel

Use the feature directly from the 4RoadService website or mobile app

With almost 40,000 service listings already in its directory, 4RoadService.com continues expanding its tools to support the trucking industry's daily operational challenges as it has done since 2003.

"Truck parking is one of the most urgent issues drivers face every day," said Brian Telford of 4RoadService.com. "By adding Truck Parking to our platform, we're providing a practical solution drivers can use immediately to stay compliant, save time, and improve safety."

The Truck Parking feature is available now at www.4roadservice.com and through the 4RoadService mobile app on iOS and Android devices.

