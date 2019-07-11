4S Commons Welcomes Del Norte Animal Hospital

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a new animal hospital (delnorteanimalhospital.com) in 4S Ranch located in 4S Commons. The hospital will be open seven days a week with extended evening hours on Wednesdays. Veterinarians Dr. Lidja Gillmeister and Dr. Carrie Bone have been providing high quality veterinary care in San Diego for over 10 years. They are excited to start serving North County Inland San Diego, where they both live with their families. They are looking forward to providing excellent, professional care to clients and their beloved pets.

The staff at Del Norte Animal Hospital is looking forward to providing the best quality veterinary medical and surgical care for your pet. They couple this with a truly caring attitude and a friendly, knowledgeable staff that wants to keep your pet healthy and safe.

Dr. Bone notes, "We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of this neighborhood. As small business owners, we are going to be more than an animal hospital, but a real contribution to a great community."

Online information, and opportunities for owners to manage individual pet's healthcare is available online. Those interested are encouraged to stop by to meet the hospital staff and take a tour of their new modern facility.

For more information or to make an appointment, please call them at 858-524-1146 or check out the link to the website.

