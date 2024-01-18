4Sight Unveils New Compass Ingredient Report to Make Brand Portfolio's Future Ready

News provided by

4SightAdvantage

18 Jan, 2024, 10:18 ET

4Sight Clients Can Prevent Costly Recalls and Last-Minute Reformulations with AI Generated, Objective Scoring to Get Ahead of Risks (and Opportunities)

CINCINNATI, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instead of waiting for the legal, regulatory or economic fallout from the latest 'villain' ingredient or lagging behind competition when a new 'hero' ingredient hits the market, 4Sight is introducing the Compass Ingredient Report – a comprehensive objective report with the ability for clients to pick from 20,000+ ingredients.

Continue Reading
4Sight Compass Ingredient Report
4Sight Compass Ingredient Report

"Almost every day we read about companies losing millions of dollars due to 'villain ingredients' – ingredients that can cause damage to human health or the environment, or losing out on the newest 'hero ingredient'. With an overabundance of new data and the velocity of its spread, it's impossible for companies to stay on top of what ingredients in their products could be next," said 4Sight CEO Mark Jeffreys, a former P&G Executive. "4Sight's Compass Ingredient Report takes the guesswork out of it, empowering everyone from executives and marketing leaders to R&D formulators and PR executives to Future Ready their ingredient and brand portfolio."

Leveraging machine learning algorithms originally developed for the Department of Defense, 4Sight's approach is grounded in synthesizing billions of data points and highlighting only relevant risks and opportunities between the 20,000+ ingredients and a Medical Library of Science disease or environmental condition. 4Sight then scores that science and market data separately and tracks their sentiment and score over time to understand sparks from new data that might spread.

"The Compass Ingredient Report takes this capability further by discovering insights and pinpointing specific actions available at our clients' fingertips. It takes the guesswork out of making your ingredient portfolio Future Ready," said Dr. Richard Hughes, 4Sight co-founder and Professor of Physics at the Ohio State University. 

To download a free Quarterly Snapshot that includes hundreds over ingredients that have changed science and/or market scoring based on new data in Q4 2023 click here. For further questions on the Compass Ingredient Report please reach out to Jennifer Adamson, Director of Marketing & Operations at [email protected].

SOURCE 4SightAdvantage

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.