4Stop Bolsters KYC Orchestration Hub With Jumio's AI-Powered Identity Verification Technology

COLOGNE, Germany, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Stop ("FourStop GmbH), a leading global provider for KYB, KYC, compliance and fraud prevention, announces today its integrated partnership with Jumio. Through this partnership, Jumio's market-leading identity verification service, with certified liveliness detection, has been integrated into the 4Stop data hub.

FourStop GmbH

Through bots, sophisticated cyber attacks, and large-scale data breaches, our ecosystem is increasingly threatened and modern enterprises must develop defences to protect end-users while at the same time preserving the user experience and complying with KYC mandates.

4Stop's vision is to remove the cumbersome process, frustration and drain on development resources of managing ongoing KYC data services many businesses experience when supporting regulatory obligations and defending against online fraud worldwide. 4Stop aggregates trusted information, managed services, data, software and expertise to establish a modern all-in-one orchestration hub of KYB and KYC data services, compliance and anti-fraud technology, accessed through a single API. This partnership with Jumio supports 4Stop's vision and facilitates access to world-leading document identity verification to support PSD2 and Strong Customer Authentication (SCA).

Jumio's identity verification solutions enable businesses to increase customer conversions while providing seamless customer experience and reducing fraud. Leveraging advanced technology such as AI, biometrics and machine learning, Jumio's products also help customers meet compliance mandates. Jumio is the only online identity verification solution on the market that has integrated certified liveness detection to prevent deepfakes, bots and advanced spoofing attacks.

It is evident fraud is truly entering into a new era of complexity, with 2.3 billion records leaked in July 2019 alone. "We're excited about our partnership with Jumio as they are truly a global leader and innovator in AI-powered identity verification. We strive to integrate only the best KYC data services for our orchestration hub and we are thrilled that our clients can easily leverage Jumio's premium verification technology with minimal to zero impact on their business operations," states Ingo Ernst, CEO, 4Stop.

4Stop's KYC data-driven orchestration hub has been designed to be the absolute simplistic platform experience, especially when it comes to enabling KYC. Businesses can simply select which KYC solution they want, where they want it in their customer journey and their targeted geographies. Now through this partnership with Jumio, 4Stop clients can simply integrate Jumio's identity verification technology with one click and configure KYC cascading verification logic to ensure the best-enriched data experience is obtained. This allows businesses to manage their risk-based models and SCA obligations to verify customers' real-world identities to accurately, seamlessly and confidently verify and trust their customers.

"Partnering with 4Stop is a natural fit in order to offer a top-notch online identity verification solution to enterprise-level businesses that prioritize KYC compliance, fraud detection and streamlined user experience," said Stephen Kearney, Jumio head of worldwide partnerships.

For more information, please email marketing@4stop.com or visit Jumio at www.jumio.com or 4Stop at www.4stop.com

Related Images

4stop-bolsters-kyc-hub-with-jumios.jpg

4Stop Bolsters KYC Hub with Jumio's Document Identity Verification Technology

Related Links

4Stop

Jumio

SOURCE FourStop GmbH

Related Links

http://www.4stop.com

