4Stop Closes $2.5M Series a Round to Expand Its Global KYB, KYC, Compliance and Anti-Fraud Technology

COLOGNE, Germany, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Stop ("FourStop GmbH") a leading global KYB, KYC, compliance and fraud prevention provider announces today its successful completion of a German-based $2.5 Million Series A Round Investment from Ventech (the leading pan-European VC fund investing in early-stage tech-driven start-ups).

The syndication of the investment from Ventech and due-diligence process was performed by renowned leading international attorneys and audit companies based out of Germany. Following, 4Stop's business, team, and current technology solutions received high standards of performance excellence. (For more information please contact finance@4stop.com).

Ingo Ernst, CEO of 4Stop states: "This is another major milestone for 4Stop, one that we are all very proud of achieving and a true endorsement of our business and technology potential. We are very excited to take this opportunity to expand our business, team and our KYB, KYC and anti-fraud technology solutions. Allowing us to further facilitate modern, leading-edge risk-based management, from a single API solution."

The global growth of online transactional engagement paired with its increasing fraud rates, identity thefts and continuous evolution of the regulatory requirement landscape makes it imperative for businesses operating online to ensure they implement a solution that future-proofs their compliance and fraud defense. A need for simplistic, all-encompassing risk management solutions is proving pertinence and supports 4Stop's technology development, market value proposition and strategy.

4Stop dramatically saves businesses time and money underwriting merchants, managing their anti-fraud processes and eliminates the need to integrate multiple 3rd party KYC data sources. "We provide businesses with near real-time KYB, thousands of global data points, hundreds of KYC data sources and leading-edge, smart anti-fraud technology, all from a single API integration. Ensuring the most efficient, optimal data experience and future-proofed risk management processes are obtained. Bringing confidence to every merchant onboarded through to their customers and associated transactions, empowering and accelerating business performance," states Ernst.

4Stop's technology has received "Best Financial Transaction Security Platform" by Fintech Breakthrough Award earlier in 2019 and has received "Best Risk Management Solution Provider" in 2017 and 2018. Additionally, 4Stop's value proposition has already been implemented by global payment and crypto leaders including Mifinity, Paymentz, Paysend, Gatehub and Draglet.

"We believe 4Stop has only begun to realize its great potential and is well on its way to turning the burden of compliance into a driver of business operations excellence in the payment & Fintech industry; Ventech is thrilled to partner with 4Stop in their next chapter. We look forward to leveraging our broad and strong investment expertise and 20+ years of experience internationalizing of early-stage companies," explains Ventech Principal Stephan Wirries.

ABOUT VENTECH

Ventech, Europe's leading pan-European venture capital firm, invests in high-growth European startups with activities in the digital economy (Enterprise Software, Deep Technology, Marketplaces, Media) through its local offices in Paris, Munich and Helsinki. In China, Ventech's Shanghai-based team manages a dedicated regional fund to invest across Asia and offer scaling and internationalisation support in Asia for European portfolio companies.

With more than €900M raised since 1998, Ventech has invested in over 150 companies in Europe, China, Russia and in the US.

Key active and past investments include successful high growth companies such as Believe, Curse (acquired by Amazon), Freespee, Ogury, Picanova, Speexx, StickyADS.tv (acquired by Comcast), Botify, Webedia,, Vestiaire Collective and Withings (acquired by Nokia).

For more information, www.ventechvc.com

