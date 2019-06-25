4Stop Expanding Their Talent for Better Support of Their Product and Business Developments

COLOGNE, Germany, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Stop ("FourStop GmbH"), a leading global KYB, KYC, compliance and fraud prevention provider, announces today their expansion of their team. 4Stop welcomes Paul McManus as their new Vice President Merchant and Payments and Brian Daly as their Head of Product Implementation and Innovation.

FourStop GmbH

Paul brings with him 20 years of experience working for some of the world's leading software companies specialising in data-driven solutions and has a depth of knowledge versed in the fields of Payments, Fraud and Identity Validation. Over the course of the ten years in his career that he spent at GBG Plc, he helped the company develop its product and sales strategy and grow from 70 employees to over 350. During this time at GBG, Paul identified the first market opportunity for a tracing tool into the debt collection space, leading the team who developed the product and establishing the first sales. Paul was one of the founding team members to establish one of the first eIDV KYC product currently known as ID3 Global. He was the first individual to take the product to an international level, establishing a successful international strategy.

Paired with Brian; a technologist at heart, with over 20+ years experience in the technology and payments industry, will create an empowered duo for 4Stop innovations. Brian has previously worked with international banks and payment service providers including; First Data, WorldPay and Mastercard. Brian joins 4Stop and leaves behind the world of quantum computing and quantum encryption, where he worked to keep your data safe online, and to keep your company safe from risk.

"Over the years, I have worked in all areas of the payment industry, high volume onboarding for telcos, open data aggregation, cybersecurity and digital identity management. I am very excited to join a company where all these sectors align. Both my experience and the industry are converging on 4stop offering," states Brain Daly, Head of Product Implementation and Innovation, 4Stop.

Through Paul's key insight and strategical development, we will identify further market and product opportunity potential to further enhance 4Stop's technology and position on an international level. Paul will work closely with not only 4Stops executive, marketing and product teams, but Brian directly who will be instilling the best-in-the-business product implementation processes and ensuring leading innovations are achieved systematically through the entire 4Stop platform.

Ingo Ernst, CEO, 4Stop says, "We are very excited to be welcoming both Paul and Brian to the 4Stop team. Working closely with them to harmonise and leverage their depths of experience building world-class data-driven, fraud prevention and identity verification solutions to further our technology. They will bring significant expertise, key market insights, and leading technology performance to maximise our value proposition in supporting global risk management challenges for businesses worldwide."

For business inquiries please contact sales@4stop.com.

For marketing inquiries, please contact marketing@4stop.com.

About Paul McManus

Previously Paul has held roles such as; Head of Sales, Head of International Development, Strategic Development Director, Strategic Market Consultant, UK Country Manager and Product and Strategy Director. Over the course of his career he has sold software and services solutions into some of the following global brands; Barclays, Barclaycard, MBNA, HSBC, Lloyds, RBS, TD Waterhouse, Capital One, Hitachi Capital, Co-Operative Group, Fujitsu, Astra Zeneca, Bristol Meyers Squibb, O2, Orange, Vodafone, T-Mobile, Ericsson, RSA, AXA, Zurich, NFU Mutual, Allianz, British Gas, Scottish Power, United Utilities, SSE, Santander, Ford, Virgin Media, Arcadia Group, Marks & Spencer Financial Services, Intrum Justicia, Lowell Group, DLA Piper, Browne Jacobson LLP, Hill Dickinson, Royal Mail, Just Eat, Dominos Pizza, Tesco, Iceland, Aldi, Costco, Debenhams, John Lewis and Nike. For more information on Paul, please visit his LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/paulmcmanusconsulting or contact him directly at paul@4stop.com.

About Brian Daly

Brian holds 17 years commercial IT experience, 13 years experience in the electronic and card payment industry providing support and consulting services to international banks and electronic payment providers including Omnipay, Fexco Merchant Services, Acquirer Systems, CR2, acquirer systems, point se, Saudi Central bank, BNPP, SocGen, PTSB and Accellence Thailand. He was The Head of Innovation at Mastercard Payment Gateway Services, previously Product Manager on a number of different payments, cyber security and mobile authentication products, and mentor at Barclays Accelerator & Techstars London. For more information on Brian, please visit his LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/briandaly-ie or contact him directly at brian@4stop.com.

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

4Stop

SOURCE FourStop GmbH