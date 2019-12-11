4Stop Launches Enriched Payment Monitoring and Intelligence Experience

COLOGNE, Germany, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Stop ("Fourstop GmbH") a leading global KYB, KYC, compliance and fraud prevention provider announces today the launch of their enriched payment monitoring and intelligence experience. Designed through the team's consolidated 60-years risk management expertise, 4Stop's new payment hub encompasses modular architecture with innovative features for optimal payment data ingestion.

"A business can have up to 2,000 data parameters for a single transaction. If you multiply that by millions of transactions per day or sometimes even per hour, it's tough for global companies trying to achieve instant payments under PSD2 to stay on top of compliance requirements and fraud prevention," states Ingo Ernst, CEO, 4Stop. Additionally, in our post-breach environment, accelerating fraud rates and the birth of next-generation fraudsters mitigating fraud requires sophisticated technology with an array of intelligent, automated anti-fraud tools.

The new 4Stop payment hub maximises efficiency in managing and monitoring transactions. 4Stop is bringing clear insights and intelligence on transactions, volumes, payment KYC verifications, associated risk analysis through to linking commonalities across data elements and engagements in real-time. Providing an accurate, centralised view of transactional risk with smart agent review tools and tracking - improving reaction times and positive transactional volumes.

The payment hub further illustrates risk scores for a clear depiction of fail rates, warning/alerts triggered and approved transaction volumes. One can easily understand customer transactional patterns from first-time engagement through to payment type, account associations, risk rules and KYC triggered. "Our anti-fraud engine is completely customisable to fraud prevention and compliance workflow needs. Businesses can write a set of complex rules that monitor the behaviour and transactional patterns or parameters such as phone number, email, IP address, or cards across multiple platforms," adds Brian Daly, Head of Product Implementation and Innovation, 4Stop.

Through these modular features and reporting, businesses can easily spot trends and malicious traffic and instantly know when there is a heightened exposure to risk and vulnerability. Layered with automated anti-fraud parameters and system actions designed to ignite at any risk threshold per region, merchant, sub-merchant, payment channel or customer touch-point.

All of this data and transactional output processes through the new payment hub queue with clear separation of positive transactional volumes versus high-risk that may post a threat or be illicit in nature. "We're excited to launch our payment hub and to bring an enriched experience to monitoring transactions. Giving the power of data-driven intelligence for confidence and trust in every customer and transaction processed," states Ingo Ernst, CEO, 4Stop.

