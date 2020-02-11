4Stop Partners With BCCS to Enhance Their Value Chain of Services With Leading KYB, KYC, AML and Anti-Fraud Technology

COLOGNE, Germany, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Stop ("Fourstop GmbH") a leading global risk management provider announces its partnership with BCCS (Blockchain Cybersecurity and Compliance Solutions) Cluster. This partnership brings continued synergy to the mantra of providing one-stop solutions to empower businesses online with leading technology services. Allowing them to acquire the best, future-proof and fail-safe approaches for developing, cost reduction, and improving their overall business operations; whether a start-up or a well-established entity.

FourStop GmbH

BCCS connects companies from various fields, services and technology with each other for impactful cooperation; eliminating inconvenience caused by investing resources with multiple service providers to achieve the desired results. 4Stop's all-in-one solution specialises in providing world-class risk management from a single source connection.

With our global online ecosystem, ever-changing, ever-adapting, and in continuous innovative development, it is forcing business leaders worldwide to rethink their online strategy. To sync with leading technology developments and adapt their business mantras with dynamic decision-making intelligence to stay competitive and harness continued growth of consumer trust and loyalty while improving business performance.

"Individual organizations often face sector-level constraints that they cannot address alone. By observing the challenges of the financial market industry participants, there is a need for a value chain approach of services and solutions in one place. Therefore, to support individual firms, increase competitiveness, BCCS has selected 4Stop to achieve this goal. Namely, as 4Stop provides agile and cutting-edge instruments with a comprehensive aggregation of best in class anti-fraud, AML, document verification and identity management services, we want to accelerate smart investments to market," states Andrius Petkevicius, Managing Director, BCCS Cluster.

Through this partnership, BCCS will connect and offer 4Stop's all-in-one solution through to their customers. To enable them to leverage the most extensive global data orchestration hub easily - currently home to over 1800 active KYB and KYC data sources - through to worldwide compliance and intelligent anti-fraud technology, all under a single API umbrella. Businesses obtain compliance and risk mitigation in a fail-safe, future-proof, simplistic and real-time manner. To be empowered to confidently anticipate risk and make well-informed decisions, backed by quantifiable data to manage regulatory obligations and accelerate their business efficiently.

"Our focus has always been in solving a variety of cumbersome risk management processes through a consolidated, modern, powerful technology solution. To provide businesses with everything they need to facilitate risk mitigation globally with absolute ease and confidence. We are thrilled to be partnering with an entity that holds this same mantra – connecting businesses with all the smart technology they require from one hub and empower them to accelerate their business potential," states Ingo Ernst, CEO, 4Stop.

4Stop's suite of KYB, KYC, compliance and anti-fraud services are readily available from BCCS Cluster. For more information please contact https://bccs.tech or https://4stop.com

