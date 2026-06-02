4T2D Gains Visibility and Eliminates Spreadsheets with Centric PLM

Vermont based outdoor brand aligns design and factory operations through centralized product data with Centric Software

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software® is pleased to announce the release of a success story about its customer, 4T2D an outdoor apparel brand and manufacturer headquartered in Burlington, Vermont. Centric Software delivers innovative, integrated, end-to-end AI-powered enterprise solutions to take products from concept to commercialization. Fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, consumer electronics, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail teams can plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, assort, sell and replenish products to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

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Founded in Burlington, Vermont, 4T2D designs versatile outdoor apparel and produces high volume custom beanies under one roof. Through its in house manufacturing facility, Fourbital Factory, the brand brings design and production together in a vertically integrated American model. With distribution spanning nearly all 50 states, 4T2D has built a growing reputation for technical experimentation and performance driven innovation.

Faced with increasing demand and rapid SKU expansion, 4T2D turned to Centric PLM™ in 2022 to establish a digital foundation for growth. As custom beanie programs scaled to approximately 150 SKUs annually and technical outerwear evolved through multiple iterations, spreadsheet driven workflows exposed fragmented data and limited visibility. "Instead of having a million Excel spreadsheets saved on different drives, everything lives in one place," says Jenna Baginski, Technical Designer at 4T2D. Beyond centralization, the team values the depth of information available within each style. Design Team Lead Monica Reyes-Wright also noted, "The fact that the BOMs, size charts and specifications all live in one place and we can build a canvas page with photos and notes is so valuable."

4T2D selected Centric PLM, the leading product lifecycle management solution for emerging outdoor brands, to centralize BOMs, specifications and visual references while strengthening alignment between brand and factory teams. "We knew we wanted to have that organization to build with us," Monica Reyes-Wright, Design Team Lead at 4T2D. As experimentation increased, particularly with a complex winter coat, clear version tracking became essential. "There was a period of time where we were trying a bunch of different things. There are just a million components that go into these jackets."

Since implementation, 4T2D has significantly reduced spreadsheet reliance, estimating that up to 80 percent of Excel tracking for beanies has been eliminated. Each custom beanie now receives its own product record in Centric PLM, reinforcing visibility and accountability. "Being able to hand off technical details of something instead of having to explain every single one to someone… it's really nice to say, 'here's all the information you need' and now you're good to go," says Reyes-Wright."

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with 4T2D, an innovative outdoor brand combining performance design with vertically integrated American manufacturing," says Fabrice Canonge, CEO of Centric Software. "Centric PLM delivers the visibility and foundation required to manage complex components and design to factory alignment under one roof."

Read the full story to discover how 4T2D centralized product development and scaled outdoor innovation with Centric PLM.

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4T2D (https://www.4t2d.com/)

Based in Burlington, Vermont, 4T2D is an outdoor and sports brand designing versatile apparel and high volume custom beanies. Production takes place at Fourbital Factory, its in house manufacturing facility, where design and execution operate under the same roof. With distribution across nearly all 50 states, 4T2D combines American craftsmanship with performance driven innovation.

Centric Software® (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.

Centric PLM™, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market. Centric Planning & Pricing™, a cloud-native solution powered by Centric AI that unifies planning, pricing and inventory optimization, enabling retailers and brands to increase sell-through, improve margins and optimize inventory efficiency from pre-season through in-season execution.

a cloud-native solution powered by Centric AI that unifies planning, pricing and inventory optimization, enabling retailers and brands to increase sell-through, improve margins and optimize inventory efficiency from pre-season through in-season execution. Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point.

is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point. Centric Visual Boards™ pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.

pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time. Centric PXM™, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software, Inc. in the US and other countries. Centric PLM, Centric Planning & Pricing, Centric Market Intelligence, Centric Visual Boards, Centric PXM, Centric PIM, Centric DAM, Centric Shoppingfeed® and Centric DSA (including Centric Digital Shelf Analytics) are trademarks of Centric Software, Inc. All third-party trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Centric Software