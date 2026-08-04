Shoe Palace Gains 30% More Visibility and Scales Private Label with Centric PLM

US-based footwear and apparel retailer centralizes workflows and improves visibility across product development

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software ® is delighted to announce the release of a success story about its customer, Shoe Palace. Since adopting Centric PLM™, Shoe Palace has transitioned from manual, fragmented ways of working to a more structured and centralized product development approach. Centric Software delivers innovative, integrated, end-to-end AI-powered enterprise solutions to take products from concept to commercialization. Fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, consumer electronics, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail teams can plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, assort, sell and replenish products to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Shoe Palace SS + PR Go-Live

Founded in 1993, Shoe Palace is a US-based footwear and apparel retailer headquartered in San Jose, California. Known for its athletic footwear, streetwear and exclusive brand collaborations, Shoe Palace operates more than 250 retail locations across the United States alongside a thriving e-commerce business. Managing a rapidly expanding private label program with a lean team, the retailer needed a better way to organize product data, improve visibility and support increasing SKU volume.

Since implementing Centric PLM, Shoe Palace has centralized product development data into a single source of truth organized by season, brand and style. Product and design teams now have greater visibility into every stage of development, making it easier to track progress, locate information and manage growing product complexity. "With Centric PLM it's easy to find information, track progress across our 300+ current SKUs and keep everyone aligned," says My Nguyen, Product Development Manager at Shoe Palace.

The retailer has increased product volume by approximately 30 percent while maintaining a small team. By replacing scattered files and disconnected workflows with a centralized platform, Shoe Palace has streamlined collaboration across internal teams and external partners. New employees are also able to get up to speed faster thanks to the intuitive interface and structured workflows. "Our product volume has increased by around 30% this year, with significantly more styles to manage across the board. Having that added organization and visibility has made a huge difference, especially as we've brought on new team members who are now able to get up to speed much more quickly," explains Nguyen.

Following a smooth rollout, teams quickly adopted the platform and integrated it into their daily processes. Product data, specifications and communications are now managed in one place, reducing time spent searching for information and supporting more efficient vendor collaboration.

"As Shoe Palace continues to scale their retail operations nationally, we're proud to support their growing private label business, providing greater visibility, efficiency and control," says Fabrice Canonge, CEO of Centric Software.

Read the full story to learn how Shoe Palace centralized workflows, improved collaboration and scaled private label growth with PLM.

Read the full success story

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Shoe Palace (www.shoepalace.com)

Family-owned and operated, Shoe Palace was founded by the Mersho family in 1993 with a single store in San Jose, California. Built on character, commitment and ingenuity, the brand has grown into a national retail presence with over 250 locations and is still expanding. From day one, Shoe Palace has prioritized people over profit, putting the customer first and creating a warm, family-like atmosphere in every store. More than great service, Shoe Palace is known for offering premium, in-demand footwear and apparel from top brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, New Balance, ASICS, ON and Hoka. The company also creates exclusive licensed collections such as Scarface, The Godfather and Bob Marley and collaborates with industry leaders on limited-edition products only available at Shoe Palace stores and shoepalace.com.

Centric Software® (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, consumer electronics as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.

Centric PLM™, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market. Centric Planning & Pricing™, a cloud-native solution powered by Centric AI that unifies planning, pricing and inventory optimization, enabling retailers and brands to increase sell-through, improve margins and optimize inventory efficiency from pre-season through in-season execution.

a cloud-native solution powered by Centric AI that unifies planning, pricing and inventory optimization, enabling retailers and brands to increase sell-through, improve margins and optimize inventory efficiency from pre-season through in-season execution. Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point.

is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point. Centric Visual Boards™ pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.

pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time. Centric PXM™, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software, Inc. in the US and other countries. Centric PLM, Centric Planning & Pricing, Centric Market Intelligence, Centric Visual Boards, Centric PXM, Centric PIM, Centric DAM, Centric Shoppingfeed® and Centric DSA (including Centric Digital Shelf Analytics) are trademarks of Centric Software, Inc. All third-party trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Centric Software