Feetures Puts Their Best Foot Forward with Centric PLM to Build a Scalable Product Development Foundation

Performance sock brand selects Centric PLM to build a scalable foundation for product development and growth

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Software® is pleased to announce that Feetures has selected Centric PLM™ to strengthen product development visibility and build a scalable foundation for continued growth. Centric Software delivers innovative, integrated, end-to-end AI-powered enterprise solutions to take products from concept to commercialization. Fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, consumer electronics, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail teams can plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, assort, sell and replenish products to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Feetures

Headquartered in North Carolina and founded in 2002 as a family-owned business, Feetures focuses on innovative running and athletic socks. With a commitment to quality and performance, the company has become a market leader in the running arena. The company has experienced significant expansion in recent years, growing into a multi-channel performance sock brand with over 750 SKUs. Products are sold around the globe through both online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

"As Feetures has continued to grow, we've recognized how important centralized product data and cross-functional visibility are across the organization," says Song Anh Nguyen, VP of Product at Feetures. "We see PLM as an important step toward building more scalable and connected product development processes over time. Our focus right now is on creating a strong operational foundation that can support the business as we continue evolving." The company adopted a PLM to address those issues, but with rapid business expansion outgrew it quickly.

To build a more scalable product development foundation, Feetures selected Centric PLM for its flexible, spreadsheet-like interface, configurable workflows and strong product data management capabilities. "We were looking for greater flexibility in how we manage product information, collaboration and BOM versioning across teams," the Feetures product team says. "Centric PLM offered capabilities that aligned well with the way we expect our workflows and data needs to evolve over time."

As implementation progresses, Centric PLM is expected to create greater visibility across product development, reduce manual tracking and improve access to product information across teams. The Feetures team expects Centric PLM to enable more transparent project tracking over time, reducing back-and-forth and creating a stronger foundation for faster, more informed decision-making.

Feetures also plans to connect Centric PLM with its ERP as part of the next phase of implementation, with the goal of improving data flow, reducing manual entry and strengthening business insight over time. These planned enhancements align with Feetures' long-term strategy to scale product development while maintaining the quality and performance standards central to the brand.

Nguyen also mentions, "We've come to recognize how critical product data is to our business. It impacts everything from product creation and planning to sales, e-commerce, and customer service. As we've grown, we've invested in dedicated ownership and systems that help improve data accuracy, establish stronger processes, and provide broader access to product information across teams."

For businesses considering a PLM solution, the product team at Feetures offers this advice, "One of the lessons we've learned is to think beyond your immediate requirements. As your business evolves, the complexity of product information and workflows often grows as well, so it's important to choose systems that can scale and adapt over time."

Fabrice Canonge, CEO of Centric Software says, "We are thrilled that Feetures, a company that shares our innovative spirit, is implementing Centric PLM. By creating a strong foundation for product data, visibility and collaboration, Centric PLM positions brands to scale with greater confidence. We look forward to working with Feetures as they continue building their digital product development capabilities."

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Feetures (www.feetures.com)

At Feetures, we create socks designed to enhance the action of life. But movement is our business. We move bodies, from world-class athletes to hustling city-dwellers to comfort-driven fashionistas. We move minds, as honorable stewards of our communities and as industry leaders. Woven into every product we create is the belief that the highest version of self is not only possible, it is just steps away. For our customers, our employees, our stakeholders and our communities, we move the barriers standing in the way of uncharted paths. Whoever you are and no matter where you're coming from, we'll help you get where you're going. When we move together, we go farther.

Centric Software® (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, sell and replenish products.

Centric PLM™, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market. Centric Planning & Pricing™, a cloud-native solution powered by Centric AI that unifies planning, pricing and inventory optimization, enabling retailers and brands to increase sell-through, improve margins and optimize inventory efficiency from pre-season through in-season execution.

a cloud-native solution powered by Centric AI that unifies planning, pricing and inventory optimization, enabling retailers and brands to increase sell-through, improve margins and optimize inventory efficiency from pre-season through in-season execution. Centric Market Intelligence™ is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point.

is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitively and get closer to the consumer, driving up to a 12% increase in average initial price point. Centric Visual Boards™ pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time.

pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time. Centric PXM™, AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software, Inc. in the US and other countries. Centric PLM, Centric Planning & Pricing, Centric Market Intelligence, Centric Visual Boards, Centric PXM, Centric PIM, Centric DAM, Centric Shoppingfeed® and Centric DSA (including Centric Digital Shelf Analytics) are trademarks of Centric Software, Inc. All third-party trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.

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