4TH & HEART AND SUR LA TABLE TEAM UP FOR A FALL COOKING CLASS THAT TRADES BUTTER FOR THIS BETTER-FOR-YOU SECRET WEAPON

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --4th & Heart, the ghee-maker elevating everyday cooking with rich, flavorful, gut-friendly products, is bringing the bold flavors of ghee to center stage this fall through a new partnership with Sur La Table, a nationwide specialty retailer of cookware, kitchen electrics and bakeware, that also specializes in culinary experiences. Together, they're debuting a month-long cooking series that showcases how 4th & Heart Ghee elevates classic recipes with its buttery flavor. Consumers can join the experience, mastering the cooking techniques that build lasting kitchen confidence, at any of Sur La Table's 55 locations nationwide now through the end of November.

4th & Heart Ghee is celebrated for its creamy spreadable texture and gut-friendly benefits—all while being naturally lactose-free. These benefits, plus its high smoke point of 485° F, make it the perfect alternative to traditional butter, tallow, and inflammatory seed oils for fall and holiday recipes. Ghee has a naturally high concentration of Vitamin A, which is essential for vision, bone health, and immune function, making it the must-have pantry staple to elevate any recipe this fall.

Meanwhile, Sur La Table's resident chefs teach 60,000 cooking classes a year to more than 700,000 customers in stores and online. With stores across the US and a motto of "Make more, gather often," they are a resource for cooks of all levels, with this partnership highlighting both brands' unique expertise.

"We're excited to partner with Sur La Table this fall to show how 4th & Heart can transform any recipe," said Max Dichter, CEO of 4th & Heart. "Many consumers don't realize how easily ghee can replace butter and seed oils in everyday recipes, but this collaboration helps bridge that gap. From savory to sweet, ghee's versatility enhances depth and flavor, delivering the performance and health benefits that butter and seed oils can't match. While perfect for fall favorites, I'm excited for participants to see how ghee can transform any meal into a truly memorable experience."

As part of Sur La Table's date night series, participants will roll up their sleeves and cook their way through a four-course French-inspired menu, with each dish crafted using 4th & Heart's Original, Garlic or Vanilla Bean Ghee. From searing steak to perfecting a golden Pear Tarte Tatin, guests will experience firsthand how ghee brings rich flavor and depth to these and other classics like French Onion Soup and crisp French beans.

For those unable to join classes in person, the brand is extending the experience at home with the launch of The Supper Club, a curated collection of the brand's favorite winter recipes. Each recipe is designed for hosting, elevating everyday gatherings into unforgettable evenings shared with the people you care about most this holiday season.

Learn more about the brand at fourthandheart.com and follow along on the brand's journey on Instagram at @fourthandheart. To access 4th & Heart's new Supper Club fall and holiday recipes, visit HERE.

About 4th & Heart

4th & Heart, launched in 2015, is a California-based artisanal food company on a mission to elevate consumers' culinary expectations by modernizing ancient pantry staples. The brand uses only the finest ingredients, sourcing grass-fed, pasture-raised dairy from New Zealand and Australia to craft its rich, flavorful ghee. Thoughtfully sourced and carefully made, Fourth & Heart's products are designed to support gut health and overall wellbeing, while offering unmatched versatility for cooking, baking, spreading, and more. Since its inception, the brand has continued to innovate with convenient formats like Ghee Spray and its newest line of Ghee Sticks. Learn more at fourthandheart.com.

About Sur La Table US Retail Stores

Our company started with a simple idea: Make good food. Share it. Do it often. Sur La Table is as close to this mission today as the day we opened our doors in Seattle's Pike Place Market in 1972. From the beginning, our founder Shirley Collins partnered with the world's best chefs and kitchen brands to bring customers trusted tools to make delicious memories. Our resident chefs teach 60,000 cooking classes a year to more than 700,000 people in our kitchens and now online. With stores across the US and many local cooking schools, Sur La Table is a resource for cooks of all levels. And we continue to create happiness through cooking and sharing good food. Make More Gather Often. That's our invitation to you.

SOURCE 4th & Heart