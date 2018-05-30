4th anniversary, ZAFUL aims high in swimwear

During this 4 years, the skyrocketing rise of ZAFUL is not by accident. All the decisions made behind come from big data and a sophisticated research system, by virtue of which the market positioning has been adjusted each year to suit the emerging needs and potential.

According to Alta Yen, project manager of ZAFUL, swimwear is not what ZAFUL's target category at the very beginning. It was in 2016 when all the customer research and market trend showed ZAFUL has this potential to dig deeper into swimwear market and cultivate it to be ZAFUL's core competitive category. In 2017, ZAFUL's swimwear becomes the NO.1 category among all the export brands or platforms in China.

As ZAFUL grows more powerful in fashion ecommerce, mature branding and operational strategy are increasingly crucial. " In 2018, we will keep working on swimwear to make it become the best category in the whole industry," Yen said. "At the same time, we can also see the rapid growth in women's clothes on ZAFUL. By enriching and expanding SKU for various occasions and seasons, we believe the general women's category will grow bigger and better in the coming year."

Stay tuned for ZAFUL 2018

To return the favor of all the valued consumers, ZAFUL will hold online anniversary celebration between June 18th to 25th, when online coupons, lucky draws and activities will all be activated. "This is the biggest celebration ever for ZAFUL," Jacinda Long, the Event Planner in Operation Department, felt excited about it and said." We have been preparing for this over the past few months and built channel pages specifically for each category. During the anniversary, ZAFUL will release a whole range of product categories as well as over 1000 new arrivals."

Prepare for your ZAFUL carnival by checking anniversary sale guide IN ADVANCE.

https://www.zaful.com/anniversary-sale-guide.html

With the upcoming celebration, there is more to expect for ZAFUL. Featured with athleisure style, ZAFUL sports, as a brand new category, will be launched officially in June. Even more noteworthy is that, 2018 will be a great start for all fans to get intimate interaction with ZAFUL through offline events all around America. Hidden behind the internet for 4 years, ZAFUL is ready to come closer to its consumers.

About ZAFUL

Founded in 2014, ZAFUL is devoted to providing trendy and cost-efficient fashion-related products for all the young women worldwide. In 2018, ZAFUL is ranked 34th in Top 50 China Export Brands by BrandZ, the world's largest brand equity database. So far, ZAFUL has provided fast fashion products for the consumers in 180 countries through the cross-border e-commerce platform. ZAFUL's vision is to become the leader in online fast fashion.

