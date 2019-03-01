4th Annual CEO Summit Scheduled for March 6, 2019 During the Natural Products Expo

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom Foods, one of the largest makers of plant protein ingredients in the U.S., will host the fourth annual CEO Summit (#CEOSUMMITBYAXIOM) on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. while the Natural Products Expo West conference is in session. A diverse group of CEOs and business leaders will convene in the Disneyland region at Morton's Restaurant (1895 Harbor Boulevard, Anaheim, CA, 92802 - right outside the Anaheim Convention Center) to discuss "What's Real (What's Not) in the Natural Industry" in front of their peers and press.

Moderating the CEO Summit this year will be American television personality and CEO of Dot and Feather Ideation, LLC., Tony Potts. Potts is a host and news anchor best known for his work on Access Hollywood, Live! With Kelly and FOX-TV's "Good Day LA." The CEO Summit will feature a panel of diverse CEOs and leaders who will be discussing:

Fake Organic Products Hitting the U.S. with David Janow, CEO, Axiom Foods & Growing Naturals - Janow is a global food supply innovator. His plant-based ingredients are thousands of products that use plant proteins and his Growing Naturals consumer brand is the only pure organic rice and pea protein choices on shelves in the U.S. He is setting precedents by obtaining certifications such as FDA GRAS, non-GMO Project Verified, patents and his Oryzatein® rice protein has been used in several clinical trials, most recently with professional athletes in the UFC. Janow will be discussing how and where conventionally grown pea protein is coming into the U.S. and moving into the distribution chain with unearned USDA organic certifications, and how it's true, self-regulation.

Moral Responsibility and Self-Policing in a Transparent Naturals World with former FDA regulator, Ben England – As the natural products industry passes the $200B mark, the original good-neighbor intent in which it was founded is blurring. Ben England, a microbiologist / attorney who now represents cosmetics, food, ingredients and dietary supplement brands, will discuss how manufacturers are gaming the system and cutting corners in ways that the consumer would not expect. He'll interpret the issues currently on the table about misleading language and branding practices as it relates to the EPA, FDA, USDA and FTC.

Proliferation Preventable Diseases for Kids , Being Solved by a Kid with 13-year old entrepreneur, Alina Morse, CEO of Zollipops - The #1 epidemic facing kids in the world today is tooth decay (5x more common than asthma), yet it's 100% preventable. Young Alina Morse will discuss how packaged food trends that formulate foods to be acidic with sugar for shelf life have contributed to this problem. She'll discuss the acidic food issue, shelf life, packaged food revenues and what she's doing with schools, Kroger's, Target, Walmart and the ADA to change this.

Has "Do No Harm" Just Been Repackaged with the Same Bad Stuff? with Ann Jones Kazemzadeh, COO of Kay's Naturals – Kazemzadeh will discuss how the original intent of the natural industry to "do no harm" has shifted into the mainstream. She will showcase how the same sugars, salts and fats that were considered unhealthy have been repackaged into an "organic" format. 70% of Americans are overweight or obese, which costs $150B annually and causes 300K premature deaths a year; is the natural industry really doing what it should to help Americans be healthy? How can the natural industry leverage what's familiar and convenient in a way that's truly healthy?

Lost in Translation? How Exotic Beauty Secrets Become Worthy of U.S. Beauty Counters with Shalini Vadhera, CEO, Passport To Beauty – Vadhera will share what it takes to translate all-natural exotic beauty secrets from the far flung corners of the world into something that can be sold on a U.S. beauty counter. She has built a career building and creating global beauty brands for a number of high-profile companies placing millions of products on the market and has seen a significant shift towards better for your skin ingredient regulations in the EU and India Markets versus the US Market. Vadhera is the bestselling Author of Passport To Beauty and a recent recipient of the Jewel Of India Award from the Prime Ministers Office in India. She creates and formulates products that are globally compliant and taps into a number of natural modalities to marry old world rituals and natural ingredients into modern day formulations.

The 411 on 420: Real Info on CBD and Efficacy of Medical Use with Dr. Mary Clifton – Is CBD oil overrated or can it really address everything for pain to PTSD, neurological issues and more? What psychoactive effect of marijuana remains in product used for medical use? How are conflicting federal and state law affecting this product being used? The author of the Green is Greener: Reversing Chronic Pain, Inflammation and Disease will discuss the ABC's of CBD, who is winning the war on drugs, and what conditions are really being handled by cannabis. She'll weed out fact and fiction of how these compounds can truly affect pregnancy, cancer and compare cannabis vs. opioids when it comes to chronic pain.

About Axiom Foods: On the cutting edge of technology, Axiom Foods is involved in clinical trials, education and affecting change in the global food supply. Founded in 2005 by David Janow, Axiom brings compassion and sustainability to the food business by showing that animals are no longer necessary to build muscle. Being at the forefront of peas and rice becoming the new meat, as CNBC can attest, Axiom Foods is dedicated to maximizing the potential of brown rice as the ultimate food product ingredient. Starting with their flagship, patented Oryzatein®, the first and only brown rice protein of its kind, Axiom continues to expand the possibilities. Axiom meets international standards, whether consumers want gluten free, vegan, vegetarian, kosher or non-GMO foods. For more information, please visit their website at www.axiomfoods.com

