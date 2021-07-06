4th Annual Champion Awards Honors Champions of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Across America

SEATTLE, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Female Founders Alliance (FFA), an organization dedicated to achieving equitable representation among business owners and leaders, celebrated champions of intersectional gender equity at the fourth annual Champion Awards.

Finalists for the awards were selected from hundreds of nominations and winners were chosen after tallying thousands of votes and announced at a virtual event on June 29th.

U.S. Representative Sharice Davids opens the 2021 Champion Awards The Finalists of the Role Model Award.

The show began with an inspirational address from US Representative Sharice Davids who shared the importance of representation in public office and boardrooms, saying "The power of women coming together, supporting one another cannot be understated because we are so much stronger when we do that."

Attendees were also treated to inspirational stories like that of Sponsor Award winner Phyllis Newhouse, who is the first woman of color to take a SPAC public. "For me, if I think back on why I do what I do, it is because I've had one hell of a mentor, and that's my mom."

"We're hyping everybody else up. It feels good for people to hype us up in this way," said Minda Harts, Founder and CEO of the Memo and award-winning best-selling author of What Women of Color Need to Know to Secure a Seat at the Table and winner of the Role Model award, "May we all continue to do this work because people see us when we don't even know it."

Founder of EDJA, an organization that advocates against sexual & gender-based violence, Tabitha Mpamira won the Advocate Award.

Ruzwana Bashir, founder and CEO of Peek.com was awarded the Founder Award for pivoting her travel and experiences company in the face of a global pandemic.

The Company Award was received by All Raise for their continued work in growing and supporting female founders and funders.

As in past years, FFA selected nine outstanding nominees to receive the 2021 Unsung Hero Award.

"It is our honor to find the leaders that have worked tirelessly in the shadows, blazing trails and creating pathways for those who follow," said Leslie Feinzaig, Founder and CEO of FFA. "We need more people to celebrate their goodness and be inspired by them to be the change themselves."

Read the full list of 2021 Champion Awards Winners here. Watch the replay of the 2021 Champion Awards here .

