4th Annual Golf Invitational Presented by Perricone Farms Raises Over $200K for Miracles Families in Need

A day of friendly competition at #1-rated Santa Ana Country Club for luxury prizes such as David August custom men's clothing and a Mercedes Benz GLB250 resulted in vital assistance for families of critically-ill children

IRVINE, Calif., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 16 event sponsors, 132 golfers, 18 volunteers, and 25+ vendors gathered to enjoy a sunny day on the green at the 4th Annual Miracles for Kids Golf Invitational presented by Perricone Farms at the Santa Ana Country Club on Monday, July 25th. The much-anticipated fundraiser raised a record-breaking total of over $215,000. These funds help support programs for hundreds of Miracles families needing vital financial assistance, wellness resources, housing, and basic essentials while caring for a critically-ill child.

Perricone Farms (Presenting Sponsor) & TRAFFIK (Cart Sponsor) Miracles for Kids Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier & Fletcher Jones Motorcars (Hole-In-One Contest Sponsor)

On Monday, participants explored Orange County's championship golf course, recently ranked #1 by Golfweek following a $6.5M grounds update. The all-inclusive, full-day event included chances to win over 125 opportunity item prizes, such as a private jet for four and day of golf at Pebble Beach, luxury stays, or wine and golf outings. Exciting on-course contests included the $250,000 Shoot Out, $5,000 Putting Contest, 19th Hole "Guess Your Distance," "Beat the Pro," and more. This year's hole-in-one prize was ownership of a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 and, while no one won, all players still enjoyed an elevated day of play with tacos and tequila at the course's "Party Point," plus John Daly's and other signature drinks alongside delectable tastings and treats throughout the course.

Celebrity appearances included NFL Superbowl Champion Matt Vanderbeek, MLB 1st/2nd baseman Rich Amaral, MLB Catcher Brett Mayne, HGTV's "Flip or Flop" Host Steve Cederquist, the Emmy Board, Wordle! Creator Steven Cravotta, female pro golfer Scout Hammond, RHOC Slade Smiley and Gretchen Rossi, NFL Boardmember/Costa Mesa Mayoral Award Recipient Kirk Bauermister, and many more.

Congratulations to all prize winners and special thanks to this year's sponsors for supporting a hugely successful event:

Perricone Farms (Presenting Sponsor)

Santa Ana Country Club (Host)

David August (Championship Sponsor)

(Championship Sponsor) Fletcher Jones Motorcars (Hole-In-One Contest Sponsor)

TRAFFIK (Cart Sponsor)

Tito's Vodka (Alcohol Sponsor)

Champion Paving, Inc. (Welcome Gift Sponsor)

DPR Construction (Cocktail Sponsor)

The Leeson Group

Experian

Hirz Family Foundation

Marcus & Millichap

Casa Todo Bien - Punta Mita, MX

- Punta Mita, MX Frome Family Foundation

Noel Wickwar , Senior VP of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

, Senior VP of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Soul Community Planet

19th Hole Golf Productions

Learn how you can "be the miracle" for families in need. Explore internships, corporate sponsorships, community programs, giving circles, or local events at MiraclesForKids.org .

About Miracles for Kids:

Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. Founded in 2002, and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for nearly 20 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. Based in Irvine, California, the Miracles team currently serves families in treatment at the following hospitals: CHOC Children's Hospital, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children's, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, City of Hope and Loma Linda University Hospital. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how your efforts make a difference. Learn more and discover ways to get involved at MiraclesForKids.org .

Media Contact:

Jessica Kopach

805.570.2599

[email protected]

