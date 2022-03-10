4th Annual Horsetooth International Film Festival Announces 2022 Submissions Categories, Enhanced Sponsorship Program

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Horsetooth International Film Festival (HIFF), scheduled for September 8-11, 2022, has announced official submissions categories for 2022, as well as enhanced opportunities for companies to become involved in the expanded experience Founders John Hunt and Jesse Nyander envisioned when first plotting what has become a gathering of thousands of ticketholders across multiple days and multiple venues, both in-person and online. All are hungry for the energy and fulfillment art and expression brings to the beholder.

"We're on a mission to make Northern Colorado a region where Creatives thrive. We've recently announced 501(c)(3) non-profit status, allowing us to truly pursue a festival design that unites Creatives around Film, Music, Tech, and Culture for four days of screenings, performances, experiences, and workshops," says Nyander.

HIFF4 anticipates the largest in-person and digital crowd to date this September and throughout the year with monthly and quarterly events highlighting the region's variety of eccentric host venues to fuel the appetite of the growing number of Creatives moving to the area.

Hunt expands, saying, "HIFF exists to provide opportunity, sustainability, and unity for our Creative community. We are an innovative "Ideas Machine" that is aggressively designing new ways to connect people through creative experiences. We could not be more excited for what our region has in store this year…and in the future."

HIFF has rebranded and transformed to fully engage Attendees in a physical, virtual, and mental playground. The primary focus of the festival in 2022 is activating the many venues and digital spaces HIFF inhabits and engaging with Patrons and Artists with every sense in mind. Festival organizers anticipate annual attendance of 5,000+ and a spike in digital impressions of nearly 300%. A team of HIFF employees and volunteers, and an expanding, thriving community of Creatives who continue to press for more, are equally optimistic.

Call for entries for submissions to HIFF4 began March 1st with a revised focus on Colorado's favorites categories, including:

"Narrative" Short Film

"Next Generation" Student Short Film

"Documentary" Short Film

"Outdoor" Short Film

"Frame By Frame" Animated Short Film

"Results May Vary" Experimental Short Film

"Another Dimension" VR, AR, and Full-Dome Short Film

"I Want My MTV Back" Music Video

"The Colorado Premiere" Narrative Feature

Regular, Late, and Extended Deadlines will hit consecutively on May 1, May 21, and June 15. A final "Oh Sh*t!" deadline of July 7 allows last-minute creatives to participate in the highly-anticipated HIFF4 experience.

HIFF hosts an active network of creatives, fans, volunteers, and supporting industry and community members on Facebook and Instagram to share festival news and special events. For complete information, visit www.hiffco.com .

Creative Contact: John Hunt, [email protected]

Program Contact: Jesse Nyander, [email protected]

Sponsorship Contact: Jazlyn Hancock, [email protected]

Media Contact: Natalie Petersen, [email protected], 310-658-7385

SOURCE Horsetooth International Film Festival