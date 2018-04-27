4th Annual Marin Youth Leaders Summit Scheduled Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Alcohol Justice

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th Annual Marin Youth Leaders Summit will take place this coming Sunday, April 29, 2018, at the offices of Alcohol Justice in the Canal Neighborhood of San Rafael. The event is hosted by Youth For Justice and is sponsored by the San Rafael Alcohol and Drug Coalition (a federally-funded Drug Free Community coalition), Alcohol Justice, Iglesia Gracia Manifiesta, Bellam Market, and S & A Landscape Materials. The event is free to the community.
What: Youth Leadership Summit
- Lunch – youth & adults will prepare and share a healthy meal together
- Opening Prayer Circle – Ernesto Hernandez, Mayan Elder, Teacher
- Musical Entertainment – Elizabety Itzun, Lali Castillo, Citlaly Cortes, all members of Youth For Justice
- Facilitated Sharing – Reclaiming Identity, The Power of Identity
- Miguel Gavaldon, Marin Community Foundation Board of Directors
- Victoria Hernandez, Bioneers
- Ernesto Hernandez, Mayan Elder, Teacher
- Rainiero Miranda, Ph.D., MFT
- Gardening – refreshing a community medicinal herbal garden at Bellam Market
- Closing Circle
When: Sunday, April 29, 2018, 12 – 5 p.m.
Where: Alcohol Justice
24 Belvedere St.
San Rafael, CA 94901
For Additional Information: Call Maite Duran at 415/257-2499 or email maited@alcoholjustice.org
CONTACT:
Maite Duran 415 717-1099
Jorge Castillo 213 840-3336
