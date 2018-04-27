4th Annual Marin Youth Leaders Summit Scheduled Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Alcohol Justice

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th Annual Marin Youth Leaders Summit will take place this coming Sunday, April 29, 2018, at the offices of Alcohol Justice in the Canal Neighborhood of San Rafael. The event is hosted by Youth For Justice and is sponsored by the San Rafael Alcohol and Drug Coalition (a federally-funded Drug Free Community coalition), Alcohol Justice, Iglesia Gracia Manifiesta, Bellam Market, and S & A Landscape Materials. The event is free to the community.

What: Youth Leadership Summit