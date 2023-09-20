4TH ANNUAL MAUDE'S AWARDS WINNERS ANNOUNCED TODAY

News provided by

Maude's Awards

20 Sep, 2023, 15:24 ET

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4TH Annual Maude's Award Recipients are announced today, honoring three organizations with $25,000 and five Individuals with $5,000 each. Maude's Awards was created in 2019 by Richard Ferry (Cofounder: Korn-Ferry) in honor of his beloved wife of 65 years. In 2013, Maude was diagnosed with dementia. Richard continues the journey to discover and share innovations addressing challenges of persons living with dementia and their care partners. More information here: The Awards – Maude's Awards (maudesawards.org)

ORGANIZATIONS

  • Concerts in Motion – Person-Centered Trauma-Informed Care Concerts (PCTIC)

Concerts in Motion (CiM) offered through PCTIC is a non-profit organization helping relieve social isolation and improving quality of life through free personalized concerts. Musicians are diverse, world class professionals or students who are fluent in 16 genres and 19 languages, meeting audience requests with a high degree of specificity.

  • Hospice Savannah's Edel Caregiver Institute

The Edel Caregiver Institute (ECI), part of Hospice Savannah, offers services designed specifically for non-paid, non-prepared family caregivers. Hospice Savannah has grown in response to community needs, now offering home-based and inpatient hospice care, grief counseling, palliative care, volunteer companions for those living with serious illnesses, and their caregivers.

  • Methow at Home – MAH Dementia Care Support

Methow at Home (MAH) is a non-profit membership organization supporting local seniors with volunteer services and education to age in place with dignity and grace. The MAH vision is to live in a vibrant, inclusive, multi-generational community where elders are honored, appreciated, and connected through member services (volunteers), preparedness and planning, education, and empowerment.

INDIVIDUALS

  • Donna Newman-Bluestein - Dedham, MA

As a dance/movement therapist, Donna's programs focus exclusively on older adults and people with dementia. She started Dance for Connection, a one-hour dance program leading to greater vitality, sense of belonging and esteem. She leads two trainings for care partners to bring dance to the people they care for, and better understand how nonverbal communication affects them.

  • Lisa Sommers – Healing Harmonies – Greenfield, MA

As a speech-language pathologist (SLP), Lisa helps run Healing Harmonies choir, which demonstrates the benefits for breathing, speech and voice skills, language, cognition, mood, and social engagement. The power of music for people with dementia is a vehicle for deep human connection, with a bridge to more successful verbal and nonverbal communication.

  • Loretta Veney – Loretta Veney Inspires Memories Using LEGO Serious Play – Clinton, MD

As a caregiver for her mom, LEGO bricks were an important activity. Loretta uses the bricks to bring joy to people with dementia, their care partners, adult day programs and memory care communities. Memories are inspired using LEGO Serious Play! Activities include building and sharing LEGO models, which reduces anxiety, increases focus, delivers joy, and FUN. It helps builds new memories and uncovers old ones.

  • Dan Cohen – Right to Music – Mineola, NY

Dan volunteered to reconnect people in Nursing and Assisted Living facilities with their favorite music. Music is the most researched and effective non-pharmacological approach to improving quality of life for persons with dementia. Right to Music was introduced in 2019 to connect typically siloed individuals and organizations enthused about music and health.

  • Valerie Tsosie, President, So' Tsoh Foundation (Navajo Nation) – Window Rock, AZ 

The "So' Tsoh Foundation is a non-profit organization creating pathways to better health by offering innovative solutions for caregivers for behavioral and physical wellness, and quality care to the caregiver and their families. The Foundation offers comprehensive programs, specialty services, resources, and support utilizing an integrated Diné approach that takes into consideration the body, mind, and spirit connection.

The Handbook of Innovations will be available in November, found here: https://maudesawards.org/innovation-book/

Media Contact: Julie Furlong, 206.850.9448, [email protected]

SOURCE Maude's Awards

Also from this source

MAUDE'S AWARDS APPLICATIONS DUE TUESDAY, MAY 16

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.