4th Annual Social Media Strategies Summit for Higher Education Returns to New York City this October 15-17

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15-17, the Social Media Strategies Summit for Higher Education will host more than 90 speakers and 50 sessions covering topics on social media strategy, content marketing, influencer marketing, paid media, brand engagement, and more. The agenda has confirmed practitioners from leading colleges and universities, including West Virginia University, NYU, Colorado State University, University of Notre Dame, and University of Georgia.

"The Social Media Strategies Summit demonstrates how higher education communicators achieve organizational success with industry-leading, objective-driving methods," says Josef Bookert, Digital and Social Media Strategist at Yale Medicine and summit speaker. "The tactics and skills presented at last year's event had a substantial impact on my professional endeavors, and I'm excited to again be a part of this year's summit."

Hundreds of marketers and practitioners will be joining the summit to take advantage of both higher education focused panels and three additional tracks of sessions featuring corporate brand-focused case studies. The comprehensive program allows attendees to leverage insights from brands across industries and how they're seeing measurable business results from their social media initiatives.

"Social Media Strategies Summit is easily one of my favorites conferences to attend each year. While the programming itself is top-notch, I've found even more value in meeting my industry peers from around the world in person," says Krista Berend, Director of Social Media at Texas A&M University.

#SMSsummit Higher Ed is the #1 event for marketing practitioners in higher education to learn best practices in social media marketing from today's leading colleges and universities through hands-on training, in-depth case studies and peer-to-peer learning.

