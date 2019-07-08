4th Annual S.Pellegrino® Young Chef Competition Announces North American Semifinalists and Esteemed Judging Panel

STAMFORD, Conn., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious S.Pellegrino® Young Chef Competition has returned for its fourth installment, presenting some of the most talented young chefs from across the globe. Today, S.Pellegrino announced the ten North American regional semifinalists, who will compete in November for the chance to continue on to the global finale in June 2020.

The competition will be judged by an esteemed panel of chefs and culinary influencers to determine the North American Young Chef competing in the global finale. The judging panel includes:

- Ashley Christensen, Poole's Diner, Raleigh, North Carolina

- Connie DeSousa, CHARCUT Roast House, Calgary, Alberta

- Rob Gentile, Chef Director, Buca Restaurants, Toronto, Canada

- Jordana Rothman, Food & Wine Magazine Restaurant Editor-at-Large

- Michael Solomonov, Zahav, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This year, the S.Pellegrino Young Chef competition received submissions from more than 2,400 young chefs (a 20% increase from last edition) from 50 countries worldwide. Each submission included the chef's signature dish and was evaluated by culinary experts from ALMA, the world's leading international school of Italian cuisine. The experts assessed each dish based on three criteria: technical skills, creativity, and a point of view on the ways in which gastronomy can influence positive societal change.

The North American semifinalists are:

U.S.

- Francesco Di Marzio, One65 SF, San Francisco, California

- Jenny Dorsey, Studio ATAO, Beacon, New York

- Vincent Gilliard, Oakhill Country Club, East Rochester, New York

- Camila Olarte, The Surf Club Restaurant, Surfside, Florida

- Jeremy Stephens, Galatoires, New Orleans, Louisiana

Canada

- Rafael Covarrubias, Hexagon Restaurant, Oakville, Canada

- Kathryn Ferries, Stofa Restaurant, Ottawa, Canada

- Garrett Martin, Concorde Group, Calgary, Canada

- Marvin Palomo, 7 Enoteca, Oakville, Canada

- Yoann Therar, L'Abattoir, Vancouver Canada

"We are always inspired by the level of talent the Young Chef competition attracts, with this year being no exception," said Thomas Conquet, Marketing Director, S.Pellegrino. "The semifinalists represent a diverse class of ambitious chefs and we look forward to seeing their passion and creativity come to life at this year's event."

The North American regional competition will take place in November in New York City. Each chef contestant will produce his/her signature dish to be judged by the aforementioned panel of chef judges. One chef will be named the winner and move on to the Young Chef Grand Finale in June 2020.

To see the complete list of global semifinalists or for more information on the S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2019-2020 Competition visit: http://www.sanpellegrinoyoungchef.com/en

Be sure to also follow #SPYoungChef online for up to date news and announcements on the competition.

