4th World Health Forum explores role of AI in global health

The Fourth World Health Forum, hosted by Tsinghua University, opened in Beijing on Saturday with the theme, "AI Empowers the Future of Health."

The two-day event has brought together over 200 experts, government officials, leaders from international organizations, and industry figures from 18 countries and regions to share insights, explore trends, and discuss how AI can drive innovation in public health, improve global health standards, and create a healthier future.

At the opening ceremony, He Wei, chairman of the Red Cross Society of China, highlighted China's advancements in integrating AI and information technology to expand high-quality healthcare access to rural areas through "smart and remote" healthcare models. He noted that AI is essential for addressing challenges in healthcare, but collaboration between scientists and policymakers is necessary to ensure the responsible application of these technologies on a global scale.

Qiu Yong, chairman of Tsinghua University Council and member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, emphasized the University's commitment to advancing AI research and its role in promoting human health and well-being. He underscored the responsibility of universities as "guardians and inheritors of human civilization" to contribute to health and social progress through talent cultivation and technological innovation.

"In the age of AI, universities must continue to cultivate outstanding health talent, push forward scientific innovation for humanity, and actively engage in global health governance," Qiu said.

Shen Hongbing, vice-minister of the National Health Commission and director of the National Administration of Disease Prevention and Control, recognized the forum's timely focus on AI in health, noting its significant real-world implications for advancing healthcare. He emphasized that the forum creates an important platform for exploring how AI and digital technologies can further the development of public health systems worldwide, and it presents new directions for global health collaboration.

Margaret Chan, founding dean of Vanke School of Public Health at Tsinghua University and emeritus director general of the World Health Organization, addressed the transformative potential of AI in public health, especially in addressing challenges like obesity.

She stressed the need to bridge the gap between knowledge and action, highlighting that while AI offers tremendous insights, progress depends on addressing systemic issues like unhealthy food environments and social inequities.

Chan also emphasized that AI must be deployed ethically and inclusively. "AI has the potential to bridge gaps in healthcare access, but only if we design systems that are inclusive and fair," Chan said.

Wang Shi, honorary chairman and founder of Vanke Co., Ltd., focused on the connection between climate change and human health, discussing the impacts of pollution, food and water security, and mental health. He introduced his carbon-neutral community model, promoting sustainable, healthy lifestyles, and called for global cooperation to address climate and health challenges through AI and interdisciplinary research.

The two-day event includes an opening and closing ceremony, a plenary session, three focused sessions, and a youth forum. Sessions cover topics such as "The Application of AI in Major Diseases Prevention and Control," "AI Empowers Cultivation of Interdisciplinary Public Health Talents," and "Advancing Modern Healthcare Governance through AI." The Youth Forum, titled "Technology Empowering Health: The Power of Youth," highlights the role of young people in driving health and technology innovation.

Launched by Tsinghua University in 2021, the World Health Forum aims to facilitate dialogue, foster academic exchange, and strengthen capacity-building for global health governance, aligned with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the vision of building a global community of health for all.

