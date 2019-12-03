4THBIN Expands to Fifth Location With Opening of Pittsburgh office

"We are very excited to have Jake at the helm of our Pittsburgh office, a rapidly growing tech hub in its own right. 4THBIN has more trusted technical and environmental certifications than anyone in the business and is made up of seasoned technologists. This city is primed for our trusted services," says Paul Kirsch, CEO, 4THBIN.

"It's an honor to lead the growth of 4THBIN in my hometown. While the tech industry in Pittsburgh certainly has blossomed in recent years, the truth is that every company today is a technology company. Every business has e-waste and is compelled to destroy it properly according to compliance regulations. We control every aspect of logistics from pickup to data destruction, to environmentally responsible hardware recycling. Our state-of-the-art chain-of-custody software mitigates risk and limits liability for our customers," says Michalik.

About 4THBIN

4THBIN is a leading e-recycler and data disposal company with more trusted certifications than anyone in the business. Our team of seasoned IT veterans ensures that our customers' old IT assets, whether laptops or Cloud-based, are ethically and securely destroyed to the highest standards, in compliance with federal, state, HIPAA and GLBA regulations. As a certified B Corporation , we stand among companies like Patagonia, Bombas, and Ben & Jerry's in the top 10% of all B Corps worldwide for our environmental responsibility. 4THBIN is a member of the UN Global Compact initiative and the Coalition of American Electronics Recycling and was awarded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Environmental Champion Award in 2015. For more information please visit us at https://www.4thbin.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter or Facebook .

